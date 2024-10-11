MASSIVE! Delhi's largest drug bust: LOCs issued against 6 individuals in Rs 7,000 crore cocaine haul

The Delhi Police issued look-out circulars for six individuals, including a UK national, following the seizure of over Rs 7,000 crore worth of cocaine. The UK national reportedly oversaw the delivery of a 208 kg shipment before fleeing the country. The investigation also involves a Dubai-based businessman and has led to searches in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi Police, which is investigating the city’s biggest-ever seizure of cocaine worth over Rs 7,000 crore, have issued issued look-out circulars (LOCs) for six individuals, including a UK national of Indian origin who left the country before the recent recovery of 208 kg of cocaine worth over Rs 2,000 crore from a rented shop in west Delhi.

Savinder Singh, a UK national, came in India last month to supervise the delivery and transit of the 208 kilogram shipment, which is thought to have originated in South America, according to police sources. "We have currently issued LOCs against six individuals, some of them are foreign nationals. One of them is the individual who escaped to the UK after concealing 208 kg of cocaine in Ramesh Nagar, West Delhi," according to a police official working on the case.

The official also mentioned that the police are keeping an eye on a dozen individuals who may be connected to the syndicate.

For Dubai-based businessman Virender Basoya, popularly known as Veeru, who is accused of being involved in the more than Rs 5,000 crore cocaine shipment that was seized in Mahipalpur, southwest Delhi, last week, the Delhi Police had already issued a look-out circular (LOC).

As part of the probe into the narcotics raid by the Delhi Police, the Enforcement Directorate conducted search operations at many sites in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR on Friday. The agency found and confiscated a number of damning papers throughout these operations.

“ED, Delhi Zonal Office has conducted search operations at various locations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai on 11.10.2024 in connection with the case of seizure of a consignment of Narcotic and Psychotropic substances viz. ‘Cocaine’ and ‘Hydroponic Marijuana’ weighing over 602 Kgs by Special Cell, Delhi Police. During the search operations, various incriminating documents were recovered and seized,” ED also announced in a post on X.

Meanwhile, just a week after the initial drug bust, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police recovered another 208 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 2,080 crore, from a rented shop in west Delhi on Thursday.



