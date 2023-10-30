Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Massive data breach exposes 81.5 crore Indians' details: ICMR data allegedly on sale, CBI probe expected

    Unprecedented data breach in India as 81.5 crore citizens' personal details, including Aadhaar and passport information, are allegedly for sale, prompting a possible CBI investigation into the ICMR's security measures.

    Massive data breach exposes 81.5 crore Indians' details: ICMR data allegedly on sale, CBI probe expected snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    In what is suspected to be the largest data leak case in India's history, the details of 81.5 crore Indians associated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are reportedly up for sale. According to a News18 report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's premier investigative agency, is expected to launch an inquiry into the matter once ICMR files a formal complaint.

    The report noted that the data breach was brought to light when a 'threat actor' using the pseudonym 'X,' who was previously active on Twitter, advertised the compromised database on a dark web forum. This database reportedly contains records of 81.5 million Indian citizens, including sensitive information such as Aadhaar and passport details, names, phone numbers, and addresses. The 'threat actor' claimed that the data was extracted from the Covid-19 test records of Indian citizens and was sourced from ICMR.

    Since February, the ICMR has encountered numerous cyber-attack attempts, with over 6,000 incidents reported last year. Both central agencies and the council were cognizant of these threats, urging ICMR to implement corrective measures to prevent potential data breaches, according to the report, quoting inside sources.

    CERT-In has reportedly alerted ICMR about the breach, with the sample data on sale matching the genuine data from ICMR, prompting the involvement of various agencies.

    Given the gravity of the situation, the report further stated that high-ranking officials from different agencies and ministries have been mobilized to address the issue. As foreign actors are suspected to be behind the breach, a thorough investigation by a top-tier agency is deemed essential. Remedial actions have reportedly already been initiated, and the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) have been put into place to mitigate the damage.

    The report, quoting sources, highlighted that the origin of the leak has yet to be pinpointed, as portions of Covid-19 test data are shared among the National Informatics Centre (NIC), ICMR, and the Ministry of Health.

    As per the American cybersecurity and intelligence agency Resecurity, the initial detection of the leak occurred when a threat actor known as 'pwn0001' reportedly shared a post on Breach Forums on October 9, offering access to 815 million records containing "Indian Citizen Aadhaar & Passport" details. To contextualize the affected population, India's total populace stands slightly over 1.486 billion people.

    The News18 report noted that Pwn0001 distributed spreadsheets comprising four substantial leak samples, including segments of Aadhaar data, as evidence. Resecurity reportedly highlighted that one of these leaked samples encompassed 100,000 records of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) associated with Indian residents. Through this leaked sample, analysts at HUNTER confirmed the existence of valid Aadhaar Card IDs, corroborated using a government portal equipped with a "Verify Aadhaar" feature, enabling the authentication of Aadhaar credentials.

    Instances of India's health system being a target for hackers have been observed previously.

    In the preceding year, AIIMS encountered a cyber-attack leading to alterations in multiple systems. Reports by News18 indicated that the attack was associated with "one of India’s neighboring countries," as investigative agencies traced the origin of an IP address to that location.

    The issues commenced on November 23, causing server disruptions that impacted the outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection services at AIIMS. Following this incident, AIIMS had to resort to restarting its OPD services via online booking after a few days.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 6:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maoists open fire after forest officials spot them at Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur anr

    Maoists open fire after forest officials spot them at Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur

    Unbelievably authentic Japanese-owned South Indian restaurant in Kyoto impresses diners; posts goes viral snt

    'Unbelievably authentic': Japanese-owned South Indian restaurant in Kyoto impresses diners; posts goes viral

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi promises free 200 units of electricity, Rs 500 subsidy on gas cylinder AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi promises free 200 units of electricity if Congress voted to power

    Kerala: All-party meeting adopts resolution to stand united amid attempts to derail peace in state rkn

    Kerala: All-party meeting adopts resolution to stand united amid attempts to derail peace in state

    Karnataka: Another suicide reported at Netravati bridge, echoes CCD owner VG Siddhartha's death vkp

    Karnataka: Another suicide reported at Netravati bridge, echoes CCD owner VG Siddhartha's death

    Recent Stories

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Grant Bradburn attributes Pakistan's struggles to unfamiliar conditions osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Grant Bradburn attributes Pakistan's struggles to unfamiliar conditions

    Sayani Gupta shares horrible travel experience says 'Indian men on flights are worst, almost smashed my face' RKK

    Sayani Gupta shares horrible travel experience says 'Indian men on flights are worst, almost smashed my face'

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka fail to score big, Afghanistan bowlers tighten up the grip avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka fail to score big, Afghanistan bowlers tighten up the grip

    Edelweiss top executive Radhika Gupta post reacting to Narayana Murthy 70 hour work week remark goes viral gcw

    Edelweiss top executive's post reacting to Narayana Murthy's ‘70-hour work week’ remark goes viral

    UT 69: Raj Kundra claims food porn is only kind he has been part of (Watch video)

    UT 69: Raj Kundra claims food porn is only kind he has been part of (Watch video)

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon