    Manipur Election Exit Polls 2022: Pollsters predict clean sweep for BJP, Congress second

    In Manipur, according to surveys, Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) is predicted to win and form Government in the state for the second time, while Congress may lose in the state again.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 8:51 PM IST

    Exit polls with detailed analysis has been released after voting concluded in Uttar Pradesh. So far, most exit polls predict BJP will get majority seats in Manipur, with the Congress coming second.

    The N Biren Singh government in the state is confident of coming back to power. Its allies — the NPP, NPF and JD(U) — continue to stand strong with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    According to the exit poll by India News- Jan Ki Baat, in Manipur Cong 30-26, BJP 34-38, NPP 6-7, NPF 8-9

    According to the exit poll by Republic- P-MARQ, in Manipur: Cong 11-17, BJP 27-31, NPP 6-10, NPF 2-6

    According to the exit poll by India News-MRC, in Manipur Cong 10-14, BJP 23-38, NPP 7-8, NPF 5-8

    According to the exit poll by India TV-C-Voter: Cong 12-17, BJP 26-31, NPP 6-10, NPF 2-6

    According to the exit poll by India TV CNX: Cong 12-17, BJP 26-31, NPP 6-10, NPF 2-6

    According to the exit poll by Zee News-DESIGNBOXED: Cong 12-17, BJP 32-38, NPP 2-4, NPF 2-5

    According to the exit poll by India Today-Axis: Cong 4-8, BJP 33-43, NPP 4-8, NPF 4-8

    According to the exit poll by ABP News-CVoter: Cong 12-16, BJP 23-27, NPP 10-14, NPF 3-7

    In the 2017 Assembly elections in Manipur, the Congress party had emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats and the BJP had won 21 seats. But with allies, BJP formed the government.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 8:51 PM IST
