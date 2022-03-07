Manipur Election 2022 Exit Polls LIVE: Will BJP ensure second time victory?

Exit polls will give a glimpse of what may be expected later on the counting day.

All eyes are now focussed on exit polls that could hold a clue to the people’s mood in five states where polls have been held. The hill state of Manipur voted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.

The election for the 60-seats Manipur Assembly was held in two phases, with votes being counted on March 10. The first phase of voting was held on February 28, while the second phase for 22 seats was held on March 5. The first phase of polling in Manipur was marred by stray incidents of violence and a repoll being ordered in 12 polling stations.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered re-polling at six booths across four assembly seats in Senapati and Ukhrul districts of Manipur on Tuesday three days after the state went to the second and last phase of polling on March 5. The decision came after the EC received complaints of EVMs being snatched and other irregularities in the two hill districts.

In Manipur, the N Biren Singh government said it is confident of coming back to power as its allies — the NPP, NPF and JD(U) — continue to stand strong with them.

Manipur Assembly Election 2022: From AFSPA to insurgency - Key issues and poll promises made by various parties. In the Manipur Assembly elections, various parties put forth several key issues. While the BJP's poll manifesto (among other things) promised to preserve the rights of the indigenous people, two extra LPG cylinders, and free electric scooter to college going girls, the Congress contends that its government would bring in the Manipur Cultural Diversity Policy, provide free critical medical treatment for children, creation of Manipur regiment and request the Centre to repeal AFSPA.

In 2017, the BJP emerged as the second-largest party with 21 seats in the 60-member assembly but formed the government with the support of 4 MLAs each from NPF, National People’s Party and others. The Congress was the single largest party with 28 seats.