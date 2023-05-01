Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man clings on to bonnet of Bihar MP's car for 3 kms on Delhi's roads (Watch)

    On Sunday night, a car driver drove his vehicle for around 2-3 km on Delhi's streets with a person clinging to the bonnet. 

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published May 1, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    The video of the incident is now going viral on social media. 

    The man -- identified as Chetan -- clung to the bonnet after he tried to stop the car driver who had brushed the side of his vehicle. Chetan, who is a cab driver, was on the bonnet on a route from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah.

    The accused stopped the car only after the Delhi Police vehicle overtook him and blocked his way. 

    According to some reports, the car belonged to a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Chandan Singh. The MP was not in the Sports Utility Vehicle at the time at the Delhi Police vehicle stopped the vehicle. 

    Reports said the errant driver -- identified as Ramchand Kumar -- was in an inebriated state.

