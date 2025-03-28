Mamata Banerjee heckled by protesting students at Oxford event, responds with 'Bengal tiger' jibe (WATCH)

Read Full Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced an unexpected protest during her address at Kellogg College, Oxford University, on Thursday. A group of protesting students interrupted her speech, raising issues related to post-poll violence in Bengal and the RG Kar College controversy. However, the Chief Minister managed the situation with composure and a firm response.

"Tell your party to increase its strength in our state (West Bengal) so they can fight with us," Banerjee told the protesters, maintaining her calm while addressing their concerns.

The protest left the audience momentarily shocked, but they soon applauded the Chief Minister's measured response. The demonstrators were eventually forced to leave the venue as the audience and event organisers collectively raised their voices against them. Former Indian cricket captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was also present in the audience during the incident.

Banerjee’s visit to London included several meetings on industry and trade, but her speech at Kellogg College was the main highlight. Although disrupted briefly, political analysts believe her handling of the situation on foreign soil has enhanced her reputation as a strong and seasoned politician in the international community.

How Mamata Banerjee Handled the Protesters

The Chief Minister was speaking on industrialisation in West Bengal when some individuals stood up holding placards referencing post-poll violence and the RG Kar controversy. They also attempted to shout over her speech.

Unfazed, Banerjee responded with a mix of wit and firmness. "You are welcoming me, thank you. I will feed you sweets," she told them, diffusing the tension.

When the protesters brought up the RG Kar issue, she firmly replied, "Speak a little louder, I cannot hear you. I will listen to everything you have to say. Do you know that this case is pending? The responsibility of investigating this case is now in the hands of the Central government, the case is no longer in our hands."

As the demonstrators persisted, the Chief Minister asserted, "Don't do politics here, this is not a platform for politics. Go to my state and do politics with me."

The Jadavpur University incident was also raised during the protest. Addressing one of the protesters as "brother," she said, "Don't lie. I have sympathy for you. But instead of making this a platform for politics, go to Bengal and tell your party to strengthen itself so that they can fight with us."

Her remarks were met with loud applause from the audience, effectively drowning out the protesters.

Further addressing the protest, she added, "Don't disrespect your institution by insulting me. I have come here as a representative of the country. Don't insult your country."

The organisers of the event later expressed regret to Banerjee for the disruption. However, she remained unfazed and said, "You have encouraged me to come back here again and again. Remember, Didi does not care about anyone. Didi walks like a Royal Bengal Tiger. If you can catch me, catch me!"

Following the incident, the All India Trinamool Congress took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "She (Mamata Banerjee) doesn't flinch. She doesn't falter. The more you heckle, the fiercer she roars. @MamataOfficial is a Royal Bengal Tiger!"

Despite the protest, the Chief Minister continued her speech, highlighting the social development policies of her government, including flagship schemes like 'Swasthya Saathi' and 'Kanyashree'.

