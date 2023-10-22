Maharashtra: Training aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village in Pune; investigation underway

The crash of the training aircraft near Gojubavi village raises concerns about the safety and security measures employed during training exercises, emphasizing the importance of a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a recent incident, an aircraft crashed during a training session in the vicinity of Gojubavi village, located in Pune district. Details regarding the crash are currently limited, and authorities are actively investigating the incident to ascertain its cause and gather further information. "A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details awaited," a Pune rural police official said.

The crash of the training aircraft near Gojubavi village raises concerns about the safety and security measures employed during training exercises, emphasizing the importance of a thorough investigation into the matter.

This incident comes shortly after another training aircraft crashed in Katfal village in Pune, where two individuals on board sustained injuries and were subsequently transported to a hospital. The plane involved in this earlier incident was part of a training session conducted by a private flight training institute, further highlighting the need for ensuring safety during aviation training exercises.