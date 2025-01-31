Maharashtra saw majority of Zika virus cases in India with 140 out of 151 last year: WHO

India reported 151 Zika virus cases in 2024, with Maharashtra accounting for 140. While some individuals experienced neurological issues like Guillain-Barré Syndrome, no direct link was found between Zika and GBS, according to the WHO.

In 2024, India reported a total of 151 Zika virus cases, with 140 of them coming from Maharashtra, as per the World Health Organization’s most recent outbreak assessment. While some individuals, both adults and children, infected with the Zika virus may experience neurological issues like Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), particularly observed in Pune, the WHO report noted that no direct correlation was identified between the two during the outbreak.

Additionally, state health authorities have stated that no connection has been found between Zika and the recent increase in GBS cases.

“There are 10 viruses that can cause GBS post-infection. In the current outbreak, we conducted lab tests and confirmed that there is no linkage to the Zika virus. It was confirmed to be caused by Campylobacter jejuni,” said a state public health official.

Campylobacter jejuni is a bacteria commonly present in the intestines of animals. It can be transmitted through the consumption of undercooked food or contaminated water that has not been treated or boiled.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is an uncommon neurological condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves. This can lead to symptoms such as muscle weakness, tingling, loss of reflexes, and, in extreme cases, paralysis.

Pune was the epicenter of both outbreaks. A total of 127 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) have been reported so far, with two fatalities, and 20 patients are currently on ventilator support. Of the 140 Zika virus cases reported in Maharashtra last year, 125 were from Pune district, while Ahmednagar district recorded 11 cases. Additionally, there was one case each from Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, and the Mumbai suburban area.

“Although the Zika virus is not unexpected in Maharashtra state, given the wide distribution of the vectors across India, the number of ZVD (Zika virus disease) cases reported in Maharashtra in 2024 is much higher than the numbers reported in previous years and is thus unusual. The actual incidence of ZVD could be higher due to the asymptomatic or mild clinical presentation in most ZIKV infections,” the report noted.

The Zika virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. It can also be transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy, via sexual contact, through blood transfusions, and potentially through organ transplantation. According to state officials, there have been no reported cases of Zika this January.

