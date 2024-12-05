Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony today: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory; Know which routes to avoid

Mumbai Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan. Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as CM, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as his deputies. The advisory is in effect from 12 pm on December 5th until the event concludes.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Chief Minister's swearing-in event, which is set for Thursday at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Mumbai Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on Wednesday. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the chief minister, while caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar will take the oath as his deputies. Since a sizable audience is anticipated for the event, officials have taken steps to guarantee efficient traffic flow and lessen congestion around the venue. According to the traffic police, the advisory will be in force from 12:00 pm on December 5 until the event's end.

““Swearing-in Ceremony" has been organized inside Azad Maidan. A large number of people will be present for the said oath ceremony. To avoid traffic congestion during the event, the mentioned traffic changes are dt. 12 AM on 5/12/2024 till the event ends," Mumbai Traffic Police shared on X along with the official order.

The traffic police have encouraged guests to take public transportation, especially local trains, to go to the event because parking would not be accessible close to Azad Maidan. To control the anticipated throng and facilitate traffic flow in the region, a number of roads will be closed or rerouted. Because so many people would be traveling to Azad Maidan and the CSTM area for the event, the Mumbai Police have also asked residents to carefully plan their routes and pay attention to traffic fluctuations.

Fadnavis emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted post after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state polls, winning 132 seats, its highest-ever tally, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP got 57 and 41, respectively.

Latest Videos