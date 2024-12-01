Mahakumbh to witness 5000 devotees partaking in sacred prasad together

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for enhancing the stature of Hindutva, he noted that while the 2019 Kumbh was a grand, divine spectacle, the upcoming 2025 Mahakumbh under Yogi's leadership is set to surpass it in both scale and splendor.

Ascetic Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has elevated the prominence of Sanatan Dharma globally in an unprecedented manner, said Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for enhancing the stature of Hindutva, he noted that while the 2019 Kumbh was a grand, divine spectacle, the upcoming 2025 Mahakumbh under Yogi's leadership is set to surpass it in both scale and splendor.

He stated, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is dedicated to transforming the Mahakumbh into an extraordinary event, attracting enthusiastic participation from saints and sages worldwide. Preparations in Prayagraj are already underway, with revered Mahatmas arriving from across the country."

Mahant Ravindra Puri, who is reviewing Akhara preparations in Prayagraj, emphasized that the global spotlight is now on India due to Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

He highlighted that only visionary leaders like PM Modi and CM Yogi could bring to life the world's largest cultural event. The upcoming Mahakumbh is set to be the most divine and magnificent yet, destined to break all previous records, he pointed out.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, elaborated on the significance of the Niranjani Akhara. He explained that the saints of Niranjani Akhara follow Dev Senapati Kartikeya. Once initiated into the Akhara, all members become Guru Bhai, as there is no tradition of appointing a new individual Guru. Instead, Niranjan Dev Ji is revered as the universal Guru by all members.

The Akhara Parishad begins preparations for the Mahakumbh several years in advance. For this year’s Mahakumbh, planning commenced three years ago, including gathering essential resources to provide clean and delicious Prasad for devotees from across India and abroad. Arrangements have been made to serve Prasad to 5,000 devotees at a time, allowing them to experience spiritual nourishment in a serene setting.

Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "The enthusiastic participation of saints and sages will make this Mahakumbh an extraordinary and divine event. The entire fairground will be infused with the fragrance of aromatic herbs, enhancing the spiritual ambiance. Sanatanis from around the world, including revered saints and Mahatmas, are expected to converge here. Special Yagyas are being organized to create a sacred and fragrant atmosphere throughout the event."

He also announced that a Dharma Sansad will be held during the Mahakumbh on January 26th. He added, "Prominent saints and sages from across the country, including Shankaracharyas from all four Peethas and leaders from 13 Akharas, will gather at the Sangam. The Sansad will propose the formation of a Sanatan Board, which will be submitted to the Central Government for approval. The goal is to establish a well-structured, government-recognized board that upholds the principles of Sanatan Dharma without any shortcomings."

