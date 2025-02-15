Mahakumbh sets sights on world record in cleanliness with simultaneous drive across three ghats

Over 300 sanitation workers in Prayagraj conducted a massive, synchronized Ganga cleaning drive at multiple ghats during Mahakumbh 2025. This record-breaking feat, organized by the Mela Authority, is expected to be certified by Guinness World Records as the largest-ever synchronized river-cleaning campaign.

The sacred land of Teerthraj Prayagraj is not only hosting the grand Mahakumbh 2025, but is also making history with record-breaking achievements. On Friday, over 300 sanitation workers undertook a massive river-cleaning drive, simultaneously purifying the Ganga at multiple ghats.

This remarkable feat was meticulously organized under the guidelines of the Mela Authority, adhering to all required procedures for official recognition. Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records will now verify the process. Upon certification, this initiative will stand as an extraordinary milestone, marking the largest-ever synchronized river-cleaning campaign.

In addition to the unprecedented gathering of 50 crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Sangam, the city has now set a unique world record in cleanliness.

Aligned with CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the government has launched a large-scale public awareness campaign to maintain the sanctity of the rivers.

As a result, millions of devotees at the Mahakumbh are experiencing the holy waters of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the invisible Maa Saraswati in their purest form. The newly established world record further strengthens this mission.

According to Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Akanksha Rana, the record-setting cleanliness drive was carried out at three key ghats—Ram Ghat, Bhardwaj Ghat, and Gangeshwar Ghat, spanning over half an hour. She added, "Beyond achieving a world record, this campaign has also raised awareness about maintaining the river's cleanliness and ghats. With over 300 sanitation workers actively participating, this initiative marks the first-of-its-kind large-scale river-cleaning effort, setting a new global benchmark in environmental responsibility."

Akanksha Rana stated that representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records were present to witness the campaign, along with environmentalists and professors from MNIT, who served as official observers. She added, "The entire process was also documented through videography, which will undergo verification before receiving formal recognition. "

She said, "The objective of this initiative extends beyond achieving a world record—it aims to showcase Mahakumbh’s unwavering commitment to the conservation of sacred rivers. This effort highlights the deep ecological and spiritual connection between humanity and nature, reinforcing the importance of environmental stewardship."

Following the successful completion of the record-setting river-cleaning campaign, the Mela Authority will attempt another world record on Saturday. This time, the focus will be organizing the largest synchronized sweeping drive, involving 15,000 participants in a coordinated cleaning effort. The significance of this initiative lies in promoting cleanliness and environmental conservation as core values of Mahakumbh, further strengthening the message of collective responsibility to preserve the sanctity of key sites.

Previously, in 2019, the Mela administration set a record with 10,000 participants. This year, the initiative aims to surpass that achievement, setting a new global benchmark for large-scale cleanliness campaigns.

