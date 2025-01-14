Mahakumbh: Mahant Swami Kailashanand performs Amrit Snan, inspires thousands in a sacred procession

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri led devotees in the Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam during Makar Sankranti. Laurene Powell, given the spiritual name 'Kamala,' is currently residing at Swami Ji's camp, showing deep interest in Sanatan Dharma.

On the auspicious morning of Makar Sankranti, at 7 AM, the revered Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of the Niranjani Akhara set out for the sacred Triveni Sangam. Riding a chariot-like vehicle, he was accompanied by hundreds of his disciples, both men and women, to participate in the Amrit Snan.

Speaking about the profound experience at the Triveni Sangam, Swami Kailashanand Giri remarked, "This experience cannot be expressed in words. The Amrit Snan symbolizes the penance, devotion, and deep reverence of saints and sages spanning centuries."

He further elaborated on the spiritual significance of the Ganga’s waters, calling it akin to nectar. "When saints immerse themselves in the Ganga and offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Goddess Ganga, and the Sun God, they feel the presence of all deities around them. This moment is the greatest celebration of their spiritual journey," he said, encapsulating the essence of the occasion.

Swami Kailashanand Giri has given Apple founder Steve Jobs' wife, Laurene Powell, the spiritual name "Kamala." She is a woman of Satvik, simple and kind personality. Currently, Laurene is staying at Swami Ji's camp at the Mahakumbh, evincing keen interest in understanding Sanatan Dharma.

Although she experienced a brief health issue on Monday, she is now recovering through rest and a sacred dip in the Ganga. Swami Kailashanand praised her, saying, "Laurene is free from ego and completely devoted to her guru. Her questions are centered around Sanatan Dharma, and she finds immense joy and satisfaction in the answers." Laurene continues to express a keen desire to learn more about Sanatan Dharma and her spiritual guru.

Swami Kailashanand Giri described the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as the greatest celebration of Sanatan Dharma. He remarked, "The presence of millions of devotees at the Triveni Sangam is a testament to the growing global influence of Sanatan Dharma. People are eager to seek the blessings and guidance of great spiritual leaders."

Swami Ji praised the role of the media in spreading the message of Sanatan Dharma across the world. He emphasized that the Mahakumbh serves as a significant platform to showcase India's rich culture and traditions while highlighting the spiritual strength of Sanatan Dharma to the global audience.

Latest Videos