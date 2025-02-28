Mahakumbh: CM Yogi honors boatmen, announces registration funds and insurance for boats

CM Yogi Adityanath announced welfare measures for boatmen who contributed to the Mahakumbh, including registration, financial aid for boats, and insurance. He also highlighted their historical role and announced initiatives for the Nishad community, including health and disaster assistance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with boatmen to acknowledge their significant contribution to the Mahakumbh. During this interaction at Triveni Complex, he made several significant announcements aimed at their welfare. He assured that the government would extend special benefits to boatmen, beginning with their registration. Following this, financial assistance for boats and an insurance cover of up to ₹5 lakh would be provided.

Recognizing their pivotal role in ensuring the grandeur and success of Mahakumbh, the Chief Minister honored the boatmen with certificates. The event resonated with Bharat Mata Ki Jai chants, Ganga Maiya Ki Jai, and Har Har Gange. Drawing a historical parallel, he remarked that just as Nishadraj had helped Lord Shri Ram cross the Ganges in Treta Yuga, today’s boatmen continue to uphold this tradition.

He acknowledged their crucial role in enabling crores of devotees to bathe at Sangam, stating that their contribution deserved recognition and support. He also expressed pride in installing a grand statue of Lord Shri Ram and Nishadraj in Shringverpur.

CM Yogi announced several initiatives to uplift the boatmen and the Nishad community. He emphasized that the double-engine government is committed to the welfare of those engaged in fisheries under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. Boats will be provided through a dedicated scheme under the Chief Minister’s Fund, ensuring that every boatman is registered and receives security insurance.

Additionally, under the Kisan Aapda Yojana, boat operators will receive disaster assistance similar to the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana, offering financial aid of ₹5 lakh in case of an unfortunate event. Those without health insurance will be linked to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and granted a ₹5 lakh health cover.

Moreover, specialized training will enhance their skills and ensure they receive exclusive benefits. These measures reaffirm the government’s commitment to empowering the boatmen and Nishad community, preserving their legacy, and securing their future.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the historic role of boatmen in the Mahakumbh, stating that crores of devotees took a holy dip at Sangam, which was made possible by their relentless efforts.

He remarked that in these 45 days, each boatman must have earned lakhs of rupees through their hard work—an unprecedented business scale. However, he emphasized that this was more than just an economic opportunity; it was a continuation of a sacred ancestral tradition.

CM Yogi also lauded the Irrigation Department, noting that after many years, Sangam witnessed such a high water level on such a large scale. He praised the officials and staff for their dedication, calling it a historic milestone in making the Maha Kumbh divine and grand.

Following this, the President of the Boatmen Association expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, acknowledging his crucial support in creating significant employment opportunities for boatmen. He also submitted a letter outlining key demands.

After interacting with the boatmen, CM Yogi met with UP Roadways drivers and commended their services during the Mahakumbh. Recognizing their contribution, he announced an additional bonus of ₹10,000 for drivers operating roadway buses during the event. He highlighted that 3.75 crore passengers were transported to their destinations through the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department’s buses.

For many pilgrims travelling to Mahakumbh from areas without railway connectivity, the roadway network became their primary lifeline. The state government had made extensive efforts to connect every village with roadways, ensuring accessibility for all.

