Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt launches 4 QR code supported digital gateways for foolproof security

Unprecedented security arrangements are being implemented for the safety of devotees at Mahakumbh 2025, with extensive integration of digital technology. For the first time, devotees will receive real-time updates through social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. They can also instantly communicate their concerns or feedback to senior police officers and the entire department within seconds.

The Mahakumbh Police has introduced four "digital doors" of security powered by QR codes. Scanning these codes will seamlessly connect devotees to the security system, providing immediate access to updates and a direct communication channel with the authorities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is ensuring that this year’s Mahakumbh is both grand and divine. Under his guidance, extensive arrangements are being made to accommodate devotees from around the globe, with a special focus on security.

A senior official of the Mahakumbh has highlighted the issuance of four distinct QR codes that will act as gateways to the security network. These QR codes link to X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, allowing devotees to access the respective pages of the Mahakumbh Police.

For instance, scanning the QR code for X will direct users to the Kumbh Mela Police page, where they can receive moment-by-moment updates and report issues via messages. Upon sending a message, senior officers will be alerted immediately. Similar facilities will be available through Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

To ensure round-the-clock vigilance, "digital eyes" will operate 24/7, keeping the security system on high alert. Devotees will also have access to dedicated handles, such as the Commissionerate Prayagraj and Mahakumbh Mela, which will provide real-time updates and emergency alerts. Additionally, public feedback will be actively sought, enhancing the inclusivity and responsiveness of the security system.

These comprehensive preparations highlight the Yogi government’s commitment to leveraging digital innovation for a safe and seamless Mahakumbh experience.

