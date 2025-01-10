Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt implements AI-driven security; 2,750 CCTVs and 51,000 police personnel deployed

The Yogi government has implemented stringent security measures for the Mahakumbh, including AI-powered CCTV cameras and watchtowers manned by snipers and specialized forces.

To ensure a magnificent and fully secure Mahakumbh, the Yogi government has implemented stringent safety measures. This year, AI technology has been deployed as a key tool by the police.

Over 2,700 AI-powered CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the Mahakumbh area to monitor suspicious activities in real-time and relay reports directly to the control room.

The event sees deployment of 37,000 police personnel and 14,000 home guards to maintain law and order. Additionally, forces such as the National Security Guard (NSG), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF), and other security agencies are on high alert.

With surveillance from CCTV cameras and intelligence agencies, every corner of the Mahakumbh is under tight security, leaving no room for any breaches.

A total of 123 watchtowers have been set up across the fairgrounds, manned by snipers, NSG, ATS, and civil police personnel. These watchtowers are specially designed for comprehensive surveillance of the area using binoculars. Each tower is equipped with modern weapons and advanced equipment to ensure maximum security.

The watchtowers have been strategically placed at elevated and critical locations to leave no gaps in security. Alongside the police, Water Police and fire brigade teams are also on high alert, ready to respond to any situation.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna revealed that the Mahakumbh is expected to attract around 45 crore devotees, pilgrims, Kalpavasis, and tourists from across the globe. To ensure their safety, strict surveillance is being maintained across every inch of the fairgrounds.

Watchtowers have been strategically placed in all zones and sectors of the mela. Special arrangements have also been made at the seven main entry points.

Sensitive locations such as the Akhara area, Bade Hanuman Temple, Parade Ground, VIP Ghats, Arail, Jhunsi, and Salori have been secured with dedicated watchtowers.

Personnel stationed here are equipped with advanced weapons and state-of-the-art equipment to maintain vigilance.

Advanced technology securing Mahakumbh

- 2,750 AI-based CCTV cameras and 80 VMD screens monitor every activity within the mela area.

- 3 Water Police stations and 18 Water Police control rooms set up to ensure safety along the water routes.

- 50 fire stations and 20 fire posts have been set up for rapid response.

- 4,300 fire hydrants are ready to tackle any emergency situations.

