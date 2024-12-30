Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt creates foolproof plan for devotees' safety, convenience, and safe return

The Yogi government has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and smooth movement of the over 40 crore pilgrims expected at the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, a grand cultural heritage event.

The Yogi government has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and smooth movement of the over 40 crore pilgrims expected at the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, a grand cultural heritage event. To provide foolproof security and facilitate the pilgrims' safe return home, the Uttar Pradesh Police has established a robust seven-tier security circle.

The Prayagraj Police will play a crucial role, handling the outer cordon for the Kumbh Mela. To strengthen this outer cordon, the Prayagraj Police have expanded their infrastructure and personnel, setting up temporary police stations and checkpoints in both urban and rural areas.

Additionally, the presence of the PAC, NDRF, Central Armed Police Forces, BDD, and AS Check teams will be ensured. During the Mela, police forces will also be kept in reserve for the city and rural areas, aside from the Mela grounds, to maintain order and security.

The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate will now have 57 police stations, up from 44. To ensure the safety of pilgrims arriving at the Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh Police have set up new temporary stations and checkpoints near railway stations, bus terminals, airports, and other key routes.

Police Commissioner Prayagraj Tarun Gaba explained that 13 temporary police stations and 23 checkpoints are being established. In addition, paramilitary forces, PAC, bomb disposal squads, and other security forces will be deployed. Around 10,000 police personnel will be stationed across both urban and rural areas of Prayagraj.

The Police Commissioner also noted that designated routes to and from the Kumbh Mela have been identified, with temporary stations and checkpoints established, along with additional security forces to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of the large number of pilgrims.

Furthermore, 8 zones and 18 sectors have been created, each managed by senior officers at the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Details of the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate’s permanent and temporary infrastructure include:

- Zones: 8

- Sectors: 18

- Temporary Stations: 13

- Permanent Stations: 44

- Temporary Checkpoints: 23

- Central Armed Police Force (CAPF): 21 companies, 2 reserve companies

- PAC: 5 companies

- NDRF: 4 teams

- AS Check: 12 teams

- BDD: 4 teams

Latest Videos