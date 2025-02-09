Mahakumbh 2025: MP Anurag Thakur and wife take holy dip in Sangam, call it ‘divine and grand’

Anurag Thakur joins millions at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh 2025, taking a holy dip in the Sangam and praising the event's unifying spirit. Over 40 crore devotees have participated so far, including prominent leaders like PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Mahakumbh 2025 MP Anurag Thakur and wife take holy dip in Sangam call it divine and grand
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Prayagraj, drawing millions of devotees from India and abroad. On Saturday, former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, along with his wife, took a holy dip in Sangam. Calling it the 'Mahakumbh of unity,' he praised its divine and grand spirit. 

Sharing pictures of his holy dip on his official X handle, MP Anurag Thakur quoted the sacred verse: 'Gange cha Yamune chaiva Godavari Saraswati, Narmade Sindhu Kaveri Jalesmin Sannidhim Kuru.' He worshiped at the confluence of the divine rivers—Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati—praying for the welfare of all. Wishing happiness, prosperity, and good fortune for everyone, he described Mahakumbh as the 'Mahakumbh of Unity' and a symbol of Indian culture and faith.
 
It is worth mentioning here that over 40 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Mahakumbh 2025 so far. Sadhus, saints, politicians, social workers, and devotees from across the country are participating with deep faith in this historic event. This grand Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is showcasing the eternal essence of Sanatan culture on the world stage.
 
Top leaders have taken the holy dip in Sangam

Several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have taken a holy dip in the Sangam. Other notable figures who participated include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Shripad Naik.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, and MPs Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' have also taken part. Besides, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has also taken the holy dip. On February 10, President Droupadi Murmu is also scheduled to take a holy dip in Sangam.

