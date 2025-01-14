Mahakumbh 2025: Kalpavas tradition highlights unity and equality among millions of devotees

The Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering, but a celebration of India's Sanatan tradition and the world's largest cultural confluence. It embodies unity in diversity, bringing together various spiritual streams and social backgrounds for a month of faith, spirituality, and collective consciousness.

First Published Jan 14, 2025, 1:03 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 1:03 AM IST

The beginning of the Mahakumbh on the sacred banks of the Triveni is not just a religious gathering but a profound declaration of India’s ancient Sanatan tradition and the world's largest cultural confluence. Embedded within the festivities is the powerful message of unity in diversity, a cornerstone of India’s rich cultural heritage.

The Mahakumbh is far more than a religious event; it is a festival of faith, spirituality, and collective consciousness, where the Shaiv, Vaishnav, and Udasi devotional streams merge in harmony.

At the Mahakumbh, a confluence of seven Akharas from the Shaivite tradition, three from the Vaishnavite tradition, and the Shri Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin and Naya Udasin Akhara Nirvana, representing the Udasin sect, showcases the diverse yet unified spiritual streams. 

Similarly, Shri Panchayati Akhara Nirmal, with its simplicity and spirit of service, brings together all the Akharas, reinforcing the idea of unity in diversity—a core element of this grand event.

The Mahakumbh this year holds special significance due to a rare astronomical alignment occurring after 144 years, drawing spiritual significance beyond planetary influences. Swami Sahajanand Saraswati Ji, Peethadheeshwar of Siddha Mahamrityunjay Sansthan, emphasized that the Maha Kumbh transcends mere cosmic alignments. Rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), the festival obliterates caste discrimination, untouchability, and social hierarchies.

The ongoing tradition of Kalpavas, which began on Paush Purnima, reflects this philosophy as well. Kalpvasis, who practice self-restraint and sacrifice by residing in tents for a month, come from all social backgrounds. The divisions of caste and class dissolve as everyone bathes together in the holy Ganga, engaging in collective prayers and kirtans. This unity and spiritual equality during the Kalpavas period elevates Mahakumbh as a true festival of social harmony.

More than seven lakh Kalpvasis, representing rural India’s agricultural culture, are participating in this month-long spiritual retreat filled with Japa (chanting), Tapasya (penance), and Sadhana (meditation). Alongside them, members of the elite class, staying in Dome City and private tent accommodations, share the same spiritual intent — seeking virtue and spiritual growth.Unity and coordination have also been given place in this resolution, which seems possible only in Mahakumbh. 

The Mahakumbh not only celebrates Sanatan pride but also emphasizes universal well-being. Rooted in the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it promotes global welfare and collective prosperity. 

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of Shri Panch Dashnam Aawahan Akhara highlighted that every camp and event at the Maha Kumbh, from prayers to yajnas, reflects the spirit of "May the world be well, may all beings live in harmony."

For the first time, Akharas have also integrated concerns for environmental conservation into their spiritual discussions. Their inclusion of environmental issues in meetings and the Cantonment Entry Yatra underscores the evolving consciousness of the Mahakumbh—celebrating faith while embracing global responsibility.

