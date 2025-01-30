MahaKumbh 2025: Judicial Commission takes charge to investigate Mahakumbh tragedy

The three-member judicial commission, constituted to investigate the tragic stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, has officially begun its work. The commission members arrived at their office in Janpath, Lucknow, on Thursday, and immediately took charge of the investigation.

Commission Chairman Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar said, "Since the investigation is a priority, we have taken charge within hours of the announcement.” He added, "Although we have a month to complete the probe, we will make every effort to conclude it as quickly as possible." Justice Kumar also confirmed that the commission would soon visit Prayagraj to assess the situation firsthand.

The incident, which occurred during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, resulted in the deaths of 30 people and left 60 others injured. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member judicial commission to investigate the causes of the tragedy.  

The panel is headed by retired Justice Harsh Kumar of the Allahabad High Court and includes retired IAS officer D.K. Singh and retired IPS officer V.K. Gupta as its members.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the commission has been tasked with examining the causes and circumstances that led to the stampede and will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in future. The investigation report must be submitted within one month of the commission’s formation.

