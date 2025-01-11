Mahakumbh 2025: Judges, Lawyers, and Lokayuktas unite to empower pilgrims with Justice and Rights Awareness

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will integrate spirituality with justice, transparency, and individual rights. Judges, lokayuktas, and information commissioners will reside among the public for 45 days, offering insights into legal rights and the RTI.

Mahakumbh 2025 will blend spirituality with a powerful message of justice, transparency, and individual rights. In Prayagraj, a Judges' Colony and cottages for Lokayuktas, Information Commissioners, and the Bar Council are being set up to support this vision.

For 45 days, judges, lokayuktas, information commissioners, and lawyers will stay among the public, engaging directly with them to provide insights into justice, the Right to Information (RTI), and related aspects.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited and himself inspected the Judges’ Colony in Sector 23 of Mahakumbhnagar. More than 150 cottages are being constructed in Sector 23 and near Kila Ghat to accommodate officials and ensure seamless operations.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to make the necessary arrangements to provide a memorable experience for pilgrims from across India and abroad.

The CM envisions Mahakumbh as more than just a religious event. He aims to create a platform where pilgrims can not only connect spiritually but also learn about their rights and digital tools for justice. This Mahakumbh is not just a confluence of rivers but an opportunity to raise social awareness.

To further assist the pilgrims, free legal aid centers are being set up across Mahakumbhnagar. The High Court Bar Association has also established a camp near the lost-and-found center in Sector 4, where lawyers will provide legal assistance and raise awareness.

Uttar Pradesh State Information Commissioner Virendra Singh Vats stated that Mahakumbh will offer pilgrims an opportunity to learn how to utilize the Right to Information (RTI). The Information Commission aims to empower citizens with knowledge about their rights and strengthen the fight against corruption.

