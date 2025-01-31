The grandeur and seamless management of Mahakumbh 2025 have left foreign pilgrims in awe. The exemplary arrangements made by the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh have received widespread appreciation. International devotees at the sacred gathering have praised the well-planned infrastructure and seamless crowd management.

A pilgrim from Hawaii, the US, shared his amazement, stating, "It is beyond imagination how such a massive congregation has come together for this spiritual confluence. Given the enormous number of people and the scale of the infrastructure, it is incredible how smoothly the government is handling everything."

The spirit of cooperation among devotees is also a striking feature of the event, with people actively assisting one another.

Maria from Florida, USA, shared that she had visited the Kumbh Mela 12 years ago, and the experience left such a deep impact on her that she has returned to witness it again. "This is the most memorable experience of my life. I have been visiting India every year for the past 26 years, and I love its culture. The way the police are managing the crowd is truly commendable," she said.

Julia from Moscow, Russia, expressed her admiration for the arrangements. "This is our first time at Mahakumbh, and we are very impressed. The atmosphere here is both safe and spiritual. The way the administration has organized such a massive event is incredible," she stated.

Similarly, Alena from Almaty, Kazakhstan, described her visit as a dream come true. "It was my dream to attend the Kumbh Mela. By Lord Shiva’s grace, I am here, and it is hard to put this experience into words," she said.

Anju from Pathankot, Punjab, highlighted the efforts of the administration in assisting pilgrims. "The authorities are providing all possible help to devotees. We should not pay attention to rumors," she advised.

It is worth noting that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements to ensure that Mahakumbh is safe, well-organized, and seamless. Each day, crores of devotees gather at the Sangam for the sacred snan, earning widespread appreciation.

To enhance security and convenience for pilgrims, the government has extensively utilized modern technology. Drones are being used for crowd management, allowing authorities to monitor the situation and respond swiftly to any emergencies.