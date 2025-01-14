Mahakumbh 2025: First 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti, devotees flock to Triveni Sangam for holy dip

Millions of devotees braved the cold and gathered at the Sangam for the holy dip on Makar Sankranti. Naga Sadhus led processions, while the administration ensured safety and order amidst the chants of Har Har Mahadev and Jai Shri Ram.

A massive crowd of devotees gathered at Mahakumbh and took the holy dip at Sangam even before the break of dawn on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. The scene at the Sangam reflected the profound essence of Indian culture and tradition.

Braving the cold, millions of pilgrims from India and abroad arrived at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati for the auspicious Amrit Snan. At Brahma Muhurta, countless devotees immersed in the holy waters, praying for happiness, health, and prosperity, embodying India's rich culture and traditions.

The Naga Sadhus of Panchayat Nirvani Akhara performed the Amrit Snan in royal form, adorned with spears, tridents, and swords. Riding horses and chariots, sadhus and saints led a grand procession, spreading devotion and spiritual energy. Bhajan troupes and chanting devotees added to the divine ambiance.

From early morning, devotees thronged the Nagvasuki temple and Sangam area. Elderly, women, and youth, carrying bundles on their heads, walked with unwavering faith. Many, driven by devotion, began bathing in the sacred Ganga waters during the night itself.

The administration ensured strict safety arrangements in Mahakumbh Nagar. Barricades were placed on all roads, and vehicles underwent thorough checks. The entire event remained peaceful and well-organized with police and security forces deployed at every point. DIG Kumbh Mela Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Rajesh Dwivedi, along with the police team, marched on foot in the fair area, accompanied by horses, clearing the way for the Akhada Sadhus heading for the Amrit Snan.

Chants of Har Har Mahadev and Jai Shri Ram echoed across the 12-kilometer stretch of the bathing ghats. Alongside the sadhus performing the Amrit Snan, common devotees also took a sacred dip, expressing their deep faith.

A massive crowd gathered around the Sangam for the snan, filling the atmosphere with devotion. The entire area resonated with the chants of Har Har Mahadev and Jai Shri Ram, creating a spiritually charged ambiance.

