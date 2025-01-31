MahaKumbh 2025: CM Yogi ensures top medical care for injured devotees

Victims of the Mahakumbh incident express gratitude for the Yogi government's healthcare initiatives, which include free treatment, meals, and transportation. While recovering, some patients raise concerns about the incident's circumstances, suggesting a possible conspiracy.

The Yogi government’s healthcare initiatives have provided immense relief to patients and their attendants, who are expressing their gratitude for the support.

Following the tragic incident at Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken swift action, personally overseeing the situation. Under his directives, injured devotees are receiving proper medical care at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, where they are provided with quality treatment, free medicines, diagnostic tests, and meals.

Beyond medical care, special provisions have been made for the attendants of the injured. Free food and essential services are being arranged to ensure their comfort. Additionally, the government has facilitated safe transportation for discharged patients, ensuring they reach their homes without inconvenience.

Sanjoyita Yadav, a 32-year-old from Jaunpur, was among the victims of the incident. She has now recovered and has been discharged from the hospital. Her brother, Vivek Yadav, shared that doctors provided her with a free CT scan, X-ray, and other necessary tests. The hospital staff took great care of her, provided medicines, and ensured that both the patient and attendants received free meals. Additionally, an ambulance has been arranged to take her home. "We are grateful to the Yogi government for these facilities," he said.

Manorama Devi, a 50-year-old from Ranchi, Jharkhand, was also injured in the accident. Her husband, Ishwariya Dayal, praised the government’s efforts, saying, "The Yogi government has made excellent arrangements, but unfortunately, the accident happened. However, under government orders, SRN Hospital has provided top-notch medical care. My wife is recovering well, and we are thankful to the doctors and hospital staff."

Similarly, 65-year-old Singh Narayan from Fatehpur, who suffered a leg injury, is recovering quickly. He appreciated the hospital's efforts, mentioning that the doctors and staff are fully dedicated to patient care. Expressing his gratitude, he especially thanked the Yogi government for prioritizing patient welfare.

Gauri Sharma, a 34-year-old from Lucknow, also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She acknowledged the excellent arrangements made for Mahakumbh and said, "Despite the unfortunate accident, CM Yogi ensured that we received immediate medical assistance. The doctors worked tirelessly to provide the best possible treatment."

Some hospitalized patients have raised concerns that the incident may not have been accidental, suggesting a possible conspiracy. Gauri Sharma from Lucknow questioned the circumstances, stating, "Given the arrangements in place, such an accident shouldn't have happened. This appears to be deliberate. There seems to be some kind of conspiracy behind it, which must be thoroughly investigated."

Manorama Devi from Ranchi also shared a similar perspective, describing how, during the snan, about 20 young men came running and started pushing the pilgrims, leading to a stampede-like situation. "The government should also focus on this aspect," she said.

Dr. Santosh Singh, Associate Professor of Surgery and Media In-charge at Motilal Nehru Medical College, provided an update on the treatment of the injured. He informed that 41 injured patients were admitted to the hospital, of which 10 have already been discharged. Some others are expected to be discharged by evening. "All patients have received proper medical care, and their condition has improved. None of the patients are critical now. Along with the patients, their attendants are also being provided free meals," he said.

He further added, "Under the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, every effort has been made to ensure the best care for the patients. Even after discharge, ambulances and other transportation options are being arranged to take the patients home."

