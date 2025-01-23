Mahakumbh 2025: 200 water ATMs dispense free pure RO water to devotees

200 water ATMs installed at the Mahakumbh Mela grounds are providing free RO drinking water to devotees. Technical issues have been resolved, and operators are present to assist, ensuring easy access to clean water for all visitors.

Mahakumbh 2025: 200 water ATMs dispense free pure RO water to devotees
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 4:06 PM IST

In a significant initiative to support devotees and tourists, the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban) has installed 200 water ATMs across the Mahakumbh Mela grounds, providing pure RO drinking water completely free of cost.

With all the 200 water ATMs strategically placed near various sectors and temples, pure RO water is being provided free of cost to the lakhs of devotees visiting Maha Kumbh daily. Devotees can easily fill their bottles or utensils with clean drinking water at the press of a button.

Executive Engineer of Jan Nigam Urban, Satish Kumar, shared that the initial technical issues with the water ATMs have already been resolved. “Devotees can now access pure RO water completely free with just the press of a button,” he said. He further noted that the earlier fee of Re 1 for water ATMs has been waived, ensuring free RO water for all visitors.   

He also explained that operators are present at each water ATM to assist devotees, and technical issues are monitored through sensor-based systems. In case of any malfunction, technicians from the water corporation promptly address the issue.  

Each water ATM dispenses 12,000 to 15,000 liters of water daily, benefiting lakhs of devotees so far. This initiative ensures access to clean drinking water for all during Maha Kumbh.

On Makar Sankranti, January 14, around 46,000 liters of water was provided through water ATMs to meet the needs of devotees. Similarly, adequate arrangements have been made to ensure sufficient water supply on Mauni Amavasya, with preparations now complete. 

With an anticipated crowd of 10 crore people expected on Mauni Amavasya, every effort is being made to ensure that no devotee faces a shortage of drinking water.  

Meanwhile, the grand spiritual event of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj continues to draw crores of devotees from across the country, with over 10 crore people having taken a holy dip at the sacred Sangam so far. 

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the fair administration and various departments are working tirelessly to provide seamless facilities for the devotees.

