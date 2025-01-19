Maha Kumbh 2025: Italian women delegation sing 'Ram Siya Ram', recite Shiv Tandava & more for UP CM (WATCH)

A delegation of Italian women recited Ramayana, Shiv Tandava, and bhajans in front of UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the Maha Kumbh 2025, with the video going viral.

In a heartwarming cultural exchange during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, a delegation of Italian women, who had recently returned from the Prayagraj, gathered to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Saturday. The delegation, deeply moved by their spiritual experience, enthralled the Chief Minister with a recital of sacred texts and hymns, including the Ramayana, Shiv Tandava, and several bhajans, including Ram Siya Ram. The touching display of devotion and cultural unity quickly went viral, captivating netizens across India and abroad.

The women, who had participated in the religious mega-event in Prayagraj, shared their reverence for the Mahakumbh, performing the sacred recitations in front of the Chief Minister. A video of the heartfelt rendition has since circulated widely, with many praising the harmony between the spiritual and cultural traditions of India and Italy.

The Mahakumbh, a significant religious gathering held every 12 years at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, has seen an overwhelming turnout this year. With over 7 crore pilgrims having already taken a holy dip at the Sangam, the event is one of the largest peaceful congregations globally, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds and faiths.

In the backdrop of this cultural interaction, the Uttar Pradesh government has been working tirelessly to manage the massive crowds at the Mahakumbh. The Integrated Control Command Centre (ICCC), which has been set up with state-of-the-art technology, is closely monitoring the event to ensure smooth crowd management and prevent any untoward incidents. Over 3,000 AI-enabled cameras and more than 60,000 personnel are keeping watch, ensuring the safety of millions of pilgrims.

As the 45-day event continues, both the cultural exchanges and technological advancements are set to define the experience for devotees and visitors alike. The Italian women’s tribute to India’s spiritual traditions further highlights the global unity fostered by the Kumbh Mela, as well as the festival’s ability to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries.

