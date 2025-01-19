Maha Kumbh 2025: Italian women delegation sing 'Ram Siya Ram', recite Shiv Tandava & more for UP CM (WATCH)

A delegation of Italian women recited Ramayana, Shiv Tandava, and bhajans in front of UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the Maha Kumbh 2025, with the video going viral.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Italian women delegation sing 'Ram Siya Ram', recite Shiv Tandava & more for UP CM (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

In a heartwarming cultural exchange during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, a delegation of Italian women, who had recently returned from the Prayagraj, gathered to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Saturday. The delegation, deeply moved by their spiritual experience, enthralled the Chief Minister with a recital of sacred texts and hymns, including the Ramayana, Shiv Tandava, and several bhajans, including Ram Siya Ram. The touching display of devotion and cultural unity quickly went viral, captivating netizens across India and abroad.

The women, who had participated in the religious mega-event in Prayagraj, shared their reverence for the Mahakumbh, performing the sacred recitations in front of the Chief Minister. A video of the heartfelt rendition has since circulated widely, with many praising the harmony between the spiritual and cultural traditions of India and Italy.

The Mahakumbh, a significant religious gathering held every 12 years at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, has seen an overwhelming turnout this year. With over 7 crore pilgrims having already taken a holy dip at the Sangam, the event is one of the largest peaceful congregations globally, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds and faiths.

In the backdrop of this cultural interaction, the Uttar Pradesh government has been working tirelessly to manage the massive crowds at the Mahakumbh. The Integrated Control Command Centre (ICCC), which has been set up with state-of-the-art technology, is closely monitoring the event to ensure smooth crowd management and prevent any untoward incidents. Over 3,000 AI-enabled cameras and more than 60,000 personnel are keeping watch, ensuring the safety of millions of pilgrims.

As the 45-day event continues, both the cultural exchanges and technological advancements are set to define the experience for devotees and visitors alike. The Italian women’s tribute to India’s spiritual traditions further highlights the global unity fostered by the Kumbh Mela, as well as the festival’s ability to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi addresses 118th Mann Ki Baat, highlights of first radio programme in 2025 dmn

PM Modi addresses 118th ‘Mann Ki Baat’, hails youth participation in Mahakumbh, space docking (WATCH)

Bengaluru: Jealous techie poisons ex-lover over marriage plans, fakes joint suicide with toilet cleaner dmn

Bengaluru: Jealous techie poisons ex-lover over marriage plans, fakes joint suicide with toilet cleaner

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police suspect attacker is Bangladeshi, came to Mumbai 4-5 months ago (WATCH) snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police suspect attacker is Bangladeshi, came to Mumbai 4-5 months ago (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police arrest intruder accused of attacking actor dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police arrest intruder accused of attacking actor

Know in details about equipments, regiments that Indian Army showcases on Republic Day parade 2025 vkp

Know in details about equipments, regiments that Indian Army showcases on Republic Day parade 2025

Recent Stories

Gold Price RISES on January 19: Check latest updates and market trends NTI

Gold Price RISES on January 19: Check latest updates and market trends

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: How much prize money will the winner take home? NTI

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: How much prize money will the winner take home?

TikTok ban in US: Users scramble to alternatives, including China-based RedNote; VPN web search spikes dmn

TikTok ban in US: Users scramble to alternatives, including China-based RedNote; VPN web search spikes

BREAKING Israel carries out strikes in Gaza as Hamas fails to abide by hostage-ceasefire deal snt

BREAKING: Israel carries out strikes in Gaza as Hamas fails to abide by hostage-ceasefire deal

Shweta Tiwari to Shilpa Shinde: 8 Bigg Boss female winners without makeup gcw

Shweta Tiwari to Shilpa Shinde: 8 Bigg Boss winners without makeup

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale 🔴 Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chum Darnag, Eisha Singh, Avinash

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale 🔴 Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chum Darnag, Eisha Singh, Avinash

Video Icon
Down Syndrome Patient Meets Disney Princesses in Hospital | WATCH

Down Syndrome Patient Meets Disney Princesses in Hospital | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Uganda's Women's Team Dominates New Zealand

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Uganda's Women's Team Dominates New Zealand

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Video Icon