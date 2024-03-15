Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Madras HC grants permission to PM Modi's March 18 roadshow in Coimbatore with certain conditions

    Among the reasons cited by district police for denying permission were concerns over security threats, the city's tumultuous communal history, and potential disruptions to the general populace, especially students.

    The Madras High Court on Friday (March 15) gave a nod to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled roadshow in Coimbatore on March 18. Despite setting forth certain conditions, the court ultimately sanctioned the procession, a decision prompted by the BJP's legal challenge after district police rebuffed their request, citing various concerns, including security risks.

    Under the directive of Madras High Court Justice N Anand Venkatesh, Coimbatore Police has been instructed to allow a 4-kilometer roadshow during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to the city, albeit with certain stipulations.

    This roadshow holds significance as part of Prime Minister Modi's pre-election itinerary in South India, strategically positioning the BJP ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's proposal sought authorization for a 3.6-kilometer route traversing the industrial-textile hub of Coimbatore.

    Among the reasons cited by district police for denying permission were concerns over security threats, the city's tumultuous communal history, and potential disruptions to the general populace, especially students.

    Of particular note, the end of PM Modi's roadshow is expected to be at RS Puram, a location marked by the tragic 1998 serial blasts. Furthermore, owing to Coimbatore's historical communal sensitivities, political parties or groups are typically not granted permission for roadshows.

