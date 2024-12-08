Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Thief prays before stealing money from petrol pump, video goes viral (WATCH)

A thief in Madhya Pradesh was caught on CCTV praying to a deity before stealing a large sum of money from a petrol pump's office. The incident occurred while staff members were asleep, and despite a chase, the thief escaped with the cash.

A thief offered prayers to a deity before stealing a huge amount of money from a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh's Machalpur district. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night. The man in the blue jacket is seen entering the petrol pump's office at night in CCTV video of the event. He first stopped when he noticed a "puja" area in the workplace, where people were bending down to the god and requesting favors. The man then continued to pull out drawers to look for money.

After a few minutes, he saw the CCTV camera and attempted to either switch the view or turn it off. He did not realize that he had failed in doing so. According to the police, the accused stole Rs1 lakh 57 thousand from the office. Before leaving, the thief again bowed to the deity, completing the ritual before making his escape.

Staff members were dozing off at the fuel bank, which is situated on the Soyat Kalan-Sujalpur route, when the tragedy occurred. The criminal exited the office and ran away after the heist.

According to officials, the petrol station workers were awakened by that point and chased after the robber, but they were unable to apprehend him. A saree and an iron rod were discovered by the police at the scene of the event. According to authorities, they are searching for the accused.

Machalpur Police Station in-charge Jitendra Singh commented on the unusual nature of the crime, stating, "The footage indicates the thief acted alone and sought blessings before committing the theft. We are currently working to identify and arrest him." Authorities are analyzing the footage and are optimistic that the thief will soon be apprehended based on the evidence.

