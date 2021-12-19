  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh: Failing to fetch proper prices, farmer sets garlic produce ablaze, ‘didn't get fair price’

    Fortunately, the alert Mandi staff, and other farmers doused the fire promptly, preventing any further damage inside the premises.

    Madhya Pradesh: Failing to fetch proper prices, farmer sets garlic produce ablaze, didn't get fair price-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 2:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bhopal: A young farmer in Madhya Pradesh frustrated over not getting a fair price for his produce vented out his anger by burning 160 kg garlic at an open auction in Mandsaur, about 350 km from state capital Bhopal.

    The young farmer named Shankar Sirfira from Deoli was forced to take the extreme step after he tried to sell his produce to wholesale traders at the Mandsaur Mandi. The video of the farmer shouting ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ (Lengthy reside farmer) after setting the massive produce on fireplace has been extensively shared on social media.

    Fortunately, the alert Mandi staff, and other farmers doused the fire promptly, preventing any further damage inside the premises.

    “I spent Rs 5,000 on transporting the garlic produce here but was getting Rs 1100 only from the buyers. It was better to burn the produce, if it wasn’t worth getting proper price,” Shankar Sirfira said at the YD Nagar police station in Mandsaur district. “I spent Rs 2.5 lakh on cultivating garlic this season but have only got Rs 1 lakh in the market,” he said.

    Notably, garlic doesn’t figure in the list of crops, which are covered under the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

    According to the secretary of the Mandaur Cooperative Agriculture Produce Mandi, Parbat Singh, since garlic isn't covered by the MSP regime, it is sold by farmers in the Mandi through the open auction system to traders.

    The farmer was brought to the police station for questioning but Jitendra Pathak, In-charge YD Nagar, police station, said, “Since no damage was caused by the fire to produce of other farmers, hence no case has till now been lodged against the concerned farmer.”

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro services to begin at 5 am from tomorrow; revise timings details here DNM

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro services to begin at 5 am from tomorrow; revise timings details here

    Andaman and Nicobar vaccinates 100 pc of eligible population against Coronavirus gcw

    Andaman and Nicobar vaccinates 100% of eligible population against Coronavirus

    At 4 dot 6 degrees Delhi records coldest morning as cold wave hits North India gcw

    At 4.6 degrees, Delhi records coldest morning as cold wave hits North India

    Kerala political violence BJP SDPI members hacked to death Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha gcw

    Kerala political violence: BJP, SDPI members hacked to death, Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha

    Bengaluru 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism gcw

    Bengaluru: 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism

    Recent Stories

    Is Jennifer Lopez pissed at Ben Affleck due to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner? Here's what we know SCJ

    Is Jennifer Lopez pissed at Ben Affleck due to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner? Here's what we know

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro services to begin at 5 am from tomorrow; revise timings details here DNM

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro services to begin at 5 am from tomorrow; revise timings details here

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Keanu Reeves and more attending The Matrix Resurrections premiere (PHOTOS) RCB

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Keanu Reeves and more attending The Matrix Resurrections premiere (PHOTOS)

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive for puja at new residence with father Sham Kaushal [VIDEO] SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive for puja at new residence with father Sham Kaushal [VIDEO]

    Pakistan Massive blast kills several in Karachi, gas leak likely cause DNM

    Pakistan: Massive blast kills at least 16 in Karachi, gas leak likely cause

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    Video Icon
    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon