    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Will BJP's Narottam Mishra once again win in Datia seat?

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Sandhya Ray secured a landslide victory from the Bhind Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, commanding a formidable margin of 199,885 votes over Devashish of the Indian National Congress.

    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Counting of votes is underway in Madhya Pradesh's Datia constituency where significant contenders like Dr. Narottam Mishra from the BJP and Rajendra Bharti representing the INC are vying for victory. Notably, the Datia Assembly Constituency reported a notable 79.4 percent voter turnout in the 2023 elections.

    The electoral history of Datia saw Dr. Narottam Mishra of the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging victorious in 2018, securing the seat by defeating Bharti Rajendra of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 2,656 votes.

    Datia Assembly constituency is a crucial part of the Bhind Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Sandhya Ray secured a landslide victory from the Bhind Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, commanding a formidable margin of 199,885 votes over Devashish of the Indian National Congress.

    Madhya Pradesh's Legislative Assembly comprising 230 members is slated to conclude its term on January 6, 2024. The state, a pivotal participant among the recent elections in five states, held its previous Assembly elections on November 28, 2018, signifying the significance of its evolving political landscape.

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Datia constituency

    1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Datia had 190,905 registered voters. Out of these, 147,370 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 77.2%.

    2. Winning candidate and party: BJP's Dr. Narottam Mishra emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 72,209 votes.

    3. Runner-up candidate and party: INC's Bharti Rajendra was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of just 2,656 votes.

    4. Margin details: The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was a mere 1.80%.

    What is an Exit Poll?

    Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.

