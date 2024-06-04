Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LS Elections 2024 Results: Jailed Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh leads from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat

    Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader currently incarcerated in an Assam jail, is leading in early trends in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency.

    LS Elections 2024 Results: Jailed Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh leads from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader currently incarcerated in an Assam jail, is leading in early trends in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency. Despite being an Independent candidate, Singh is ahead by more than 74,000 votes, surpassing Congress's Kulbir Singh Zira according to latest data in the Election Commission website.

    Singh, the leader of Waris Punjab de, was imprisoned in Dibrugarh, Assam, last year under the National Security Act following his involvement in a violent incident where a mob attacked a police station protesting the arrest of one of his supporters. Despite his confinement, Singh's popularity seems undiminished as reflected in the current election results.

    In the previous 2019 election, the Khadoor Sahib seat was won by Congress's Jasbir Singh Gill. Apart from Amritpal Singh and Kulbir Singh Zira, the contest also includes Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha and AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar. At present, AAP holds the third position, with Congress trailing in fourth.

    Initially hesitant, Amritpal Singh's decision to contest the polls was influenced by the strong urging of the 'sangat' or community, according to his father Tarsem Singh. Khadoor Sahib, being a 'Panthic' seat, holds significant religious and cultural importance. The Akali Dal, another Panthic party in the fray, has suggested that Singh's candidacy may be a bid to extricate himself from his current legal situation.

    "How can a person who wears a 'chola' and partakes 'amrit' one year back represent the 'panth' and not a 103-year-old party which has a consistent track record of safeguarding 'panthic' values," said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in the run-up to the polls.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Home Minister Amit Shah wins From Gandhinagar vkp

    BREAKING | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Home Minister Amit Shah wins From Gandhinagar

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 418 June 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 418 June 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress touches 100-mark in early trends, set for biggest tally since 2014 gcw

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress touches 100-mark in early trends, set for biggest tally since 2014

    LS Elections 2024 Results: Rape accused Prajwal Revanna trolled as JD(S) MP leads from Hassan in early trends snt

    LS Elections 2024 Results: Rape accused Prajwal Revanna trolled as JD(S) MP leads from Hassan in early trends

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Memes explode as NDA crosses half-way mark, INDIA Bloc puts up strong fight gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Memes explode as NDA crosses half-way mark, INDIA Bloc puts up strong fight

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Home Minister Amit Shah wins From Gandhinagar vkp

    BREAKING | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Home Minister Amit Shah wins From Gandhinagar

    Neymar Jr's Net Worth: Salary, endorsements, financial detail & more osf

    Neymar Jr's Net Worth: Salary, endorsements, financial detail & more

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 04: Check new rates of 18K, 22K 24K gold RKK

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 04: Check new rates of 18K, 22K 24K gold

    Kolkata West Bengal TMC BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key Candidates ATG

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 6 Key TMC candidates

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 418 June 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 418 June 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon