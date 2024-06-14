Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Lord Ram stopped those who became arrogant at 241': RSS leader Indresh Kumar's dig at BJP stokes row (WATCH)

    The BJP has come under fire from its ideological mentor, with RSS leader Indresh Kumar blaming the ruling party's recent poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections on "arrogance."

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    Speaking at an event at Kanota near Jaipur on Thursday, Indresh Kumar said, "Those who did bhakti of Lord Ram gradually became arrogant. That party was declared the biggest party but were stopped at 241 by Lord Ram due to arrogance."

    The comment seemed to be aimed at the BJP, which secured 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections but fell short of the majority mark. This outcome marked the party's worst performance since 2014.

    Kumar also criticized the opposition INDIA bloc, branding them as "anti-Ram."

    Without mentioning the opposition alliance by name, he said, "And those who had no faith in Ram, they together were stopped at 234. God's justice is true and enjoyable." The INDIA bloc secured 234 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

    The RSS leader's remarks follow closely after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of humility in public service.

    Bhagwat said, "A true sevak maintains dignity. He follows the decorum while working. He does not have the arrogance to say 'I did this work'. Only that person can be called a true sevak."

    Bhagwat also highlighted the need for modesty and goodwill towards all, invoking the principles of non-violence and truth.

    Indresh Kumar's comments caused a stir on social media with one user stating, "What Is Indresh Kumar doing with his so-called Muslim Manch for years?Muslims are making a fool of him and RSS. He can't even convince 1% Muslims to vote for BJP."

    Another user added, "This is not a good situation, RSS did all to establish BJP and helped to bring in power."

    "Modi has more enemies within BJP RSS than opposition parties," a third user commented.

    A fourth remarked, "His Muslim Rashtriya Manch nonsense is the one which needs to be stopped."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

