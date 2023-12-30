Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Karnataka?

    Congress is contemplating fielding Priyanka Gandhi from a southern constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after relieving her of Uttar Pradesh duties. Weakening influence in UP prompts this move, avoiding a high-stakes contest against PM Modi. Considering safe seats in Karnataka or Telangana marks Priyanka's Lok Sabha debut amid Congress's diminishing grip in traditional strongholds.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is contemplating fielding Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress General Secretary, from a southern constituency, potentially including Karnataka and Telangana states.

    Recent party reshuffling saw Priyanka being relieved of her duties as the Uttar Pradesh in-charge. While some, including the BJP, labelled it as a 'relegation', the move aligns with Congress's strategic planning for the impending polls. Sources indicate that this step aims to pave the way for Priyanka's debut in the Lok Sabha.

    Why south?

    The Congress party's position in Uttar Pradesh is progressively weakening, leading to discussions suggesting Priyanka's potential contest against PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi. However, party leaders are cautious about such a high-stakes move for her inaugural election.

    The shift towards considering southern constituencies arises from Congress's diminishing influence in Uttar Pradesh. Once considered strongholds for the Gandhi family, places like Amethi and Raebareli no longer assure a secure electoral outcome. 

    Reports suggest that the Congress intends to position Priyanka in a safe constituency in Karnataka or Telangana, marking her maiden foray into the Lok Sabha arena.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
