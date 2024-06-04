Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Memes explode as NDA crosses half-way mark, INDIA Bloc puts up strong fight

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Social Media Reactions: As the world's largest democracy is set to unravel its fate today i.e. on June 4, social media is filled with funny memes. Here is your one stop destination to check out Internet's funny memes.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has begun. The seven-phase voting took place between April 19 and June 1. Exit polls have predicted a clear mandate for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Memes have become our trusty sidekicks during these monumental moments in history. They’re like the comic relief in a blockbuster movie—always there to lighten the mood and give us a good chuckle, no matter how intense things get. In anticipation, a meme-fest broke out online about how the whole of India is eagerly waiting for the results. Check out here:

A total of 58 constituencies across eight states and union territories went to the polls this year. A party or a coalition needs to win at least 272 of the total 543 seats to remain in power at the Centre.

Earlier in the 2019 elections, the NDA bagged 353 seats, of which the BJP got 303 alone, while Opposition managed only 93 seats and Congress got 52.

Latest Videos