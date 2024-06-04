Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Memes explode as NDA crosses half-way mark, INDIA Bloc puts up strong fight

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Social Media Reactions: As the world's largest democracy is set to unravel its fate today i.e. on June 4, social media is filled with funny memes. Here is your one stop destination to check out Internet's funny memes.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Memes explode as NDA crosses half-way mark, INDIA Bloc puts up strong fight gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has begun. The seven-phase voting took place between April 19 and June 1. Exit polls have predicted a clear mandate for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    Memes have become our trusty sidekicks during these monumental moments in history. They’re like the comic relief in a blockbuster movie—always there to lighten the mood and give us a good chuckle, no matter how intense things get. In anticipation, a meme-fest broke out online about how the whole of India is eagerly waiting for the results. Check out here:

    A total of 58 constituencies across eight states and union territories went to the polls this year. A party or a coalition needs to win at least 272 of the total 543 seats to remain in power at the Centre. 

    Earlier in the 2019 elections, the NDA bagged 353 seats, of which the BJP got 303 alone, while Opposition managed only 93 seats and Congress got 52.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners ATG

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP, Congress gear up for victory celebrations with sweets and Chole Bhature (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations with sweets and Chole Bhature (WATCH)

    LS Elections 2024 results: Sensex slumps by over 2500 pts, Nifty cracks below 22,600 as vote counting underway snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results: Sensex, Nifty tank in early trade as initial counting showed mixed trend

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners seats political parties gcw

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

    Surat Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here's why BJP won this seat even before vote counting began gcw

    Surat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here's why BJP won this seat even before counting of votes began

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners ATG

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

    Dwayne Bravo's 9 inspirational quotes that will motivate you osf

    Dwayne Bravo's 9 inspirational quotes that will motivate you

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP, Congress gear up for victory celebrations with sweets and Chole Bhature (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations with sweets and Chole Bhature (WATCH)

    LS Elections 2024 results: Sensex slumps by over 2500 pts, Nifty cracks below 22,600 as vote counting underway snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results: Sensex, Nifty tank in early trade as initial counting showed mixed trend

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners seats political parties gcw

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon