LS Polls 2024 Results: Chandrababu Naidu scores big with win in AP; likely to become NDA Convenor

Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party has shown a remarkable resurgence in Andhra Pradesh, leading in 16 Lok Sabha and 130 assembly seats. This success positions Naidu as a pivotal figure in state and national politics, potentially leading to his return as CM. His party's performance also holds significance in the broader political landscape, especially in light of BJP's electoral prospects.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led alliance appears to be cruising to a resounding victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, leading in a whopping 150 out of 175 seats. Additionally, the party is showing dominance in 21 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

This electoral triumph is poised to catapult TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu back into the spotlight, potentially reinstating him as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. This development comes just months after Naidu faced legal trouble when he was apprehended by the Andhra Pradesh CID in connection with an alleged scandal in the AP Skill Development Corporation during his previous tenure.

The exceptional performance of Naidu's party in the Lok Sabha elections is also set to elevate him to a prominent position on the national stage. This comes at a crucial juncture, especially as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces challenges in securing a majority in the Lok Sabha independently.

On the other hand, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which clinched a landslide victory with 151 seats in the 2019 Assembly polls, is facing setbacks. Currently, the party is leading in only 20 seats, with most of its ministers trailing behind. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his senior ministerial colleague Botcha Satyanarayana are among the few exceptions, leading in Pulivendula and Cheepuripalle, respectively.

The outcome of these elections not only reflects a significant political shift in Andhra Pradesh but also sets the stage for Chandrababu Naidu to assume a pivotal role as the potential NDA Convenor. Despite the assurances from Naidu and Nitish Kumar about their allegiance to the NDA, the BJP is urged to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha independently.

This electoral saga underscores the dynamic nature of Indian politics and the profound impact of regional leaders like Chandrababu Naidu on the national landscape.

