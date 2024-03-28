Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MDMK MP Ganesamoorthy dies by suicide over denial of party ticket from Erode

Ganesamoorthy, a prominent leader of MDMK and Member of Parliament from Erode, passed away after a failed suicide attempt. He consumed pesticide and was admitted to a hospital, where he later suffered cardiac arrest. His suicide attempt is speculated to be linked to MDMK's refusal to grant him a ticket for the recent elections.

Ganesamoorthy, a prominent leader of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kalagam (MDMK) and Member of Parliament from the Erode Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, has passed away after a failed suicide attempt. The 76-year-old leader succumbed to cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore around 5 am.

Last Sunday, March 24, it was revealed from preliminary reports that Ganesamoorthy had consumed the pesticide 'sulphus'. He was admitted to a hospital in Coimbatore for urgent medical attention. On March 24, around 9:30 in the morning, Ganesamoorthy fell seriously ill after vomiting. A family member disclosed that he had ingested pesticides mixed with water.



Here's why Nirmala Sitharaman is NOT contesting Lok Sabha polls

Promptly, concerned family members rushed him to a private hospital in Erode for immediate treatment. Following examination, he was admitted to the ICU and put on a ventilator. However, despite medical efforts, his condition did not improve, leading to his transfer to a private hospital in Coimbatore at 2:30 pm. Sadly, he passed away during the course of treatment the next morning.

The refusal of the MDMK party to grant Ganesamoorthy a ticket for the Erode Lok Sabha constituency in the recent elections is believed to have precipitated his drastic action. Some party workers speculated that his suicide attempt was a consequence of this decision. A 77-year-old law graduate, Ganesamoorthy had contested and won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol. He had been living with his son Kapilan following the demise of his wife, Balamani.