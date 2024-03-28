Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MDMK MP Ganesamoorthy dies by suicide over denial of party ticket from Erode

    Ganesamoorthy, a prominent leader of MDMK and Member of Parliament from Erode, passed away after a failed suicide attempt. He consumed pesticide and was admitted to a hospital, where he later suffered cardiac arrest. His suicide attempt is speculated to be linked to MDMK's refusal to grant him a ticket for the recent elections.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MDMK MP Ganesamoorthy dies by suicide over denial of party ticket from Erode vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Ganesamoorthy, a prominent leader of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kalagam (MDMK) and Member of Parliament from the Erode Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, has passed away after a failed suicide attempt. The 76-year-old leader succumbed to cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore around 5 am.

    Last Sunday, March 24, it was revealed from preliminary reports that Ganesamoorthy had consumed the pesticide 'sulphus'. He was admitted to a hospital in Coimbatore for urgent medical attention. On March 24, around 9:30 in the morning, Ganesamoorthy fell seriously ill after vomiting. A family member disclosed that he had ingested pesticides mixed with water.

    Here's why Nirmala Sitharaman is NOT contesting Lok Sabha polls

    Promptly, concerned family members rushed him to a private hospital in Erode for immediate treatment. Following examination, he was admitted to the ICU and put on a ventilator. However, despite medical efforts, his condition did not improve, leading to his transfer to a private hospital in Coimbatore at 2:30 pm. Sadly, he passed away during the course of treatment the next morning.

    The refusal of the MDMK party to grant Ganesamoorthy a ticket for the Erode Lok Sabha constituency in the recent elections is believed to have precipitated his drastic action. Some party workers speculated that his suicide attempt was a consequence of this decision. A 77-year-old law graduate, Ganesamoorthy had contested and won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol. He had been living with his son Kapilan following the demise of his wife, Balamani.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bizarre 9 lemons from Tamil Nadu temple believed to cure infertility fetch Rs 2.36 lakh in auction snt

    Bizarre! 9 lemons from Tamil Nadu temple believed to cure infertility fetch Rs 2.36 lakh in auction

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress drops Supriya Shrinate amid row over remarks on Kangana Ranaut gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress drops Supriya Shrinate amid row over remarks on Kangana Ranaut

    Judiciary under threat; Vested interests running political agenda...' 600 lawyers urge Supreme Court to act

    'Judiciary under threat; Vested interests running political agenda...' 600 lawyers urge Supreme Court to act

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on April 26 polling day anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on April 26

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan 6 Islamabad HC judges, in letter to top court council, accuse ISI of intimidation snt

    Pakistan: 6 Islamabad HC judges, in letter to top court council, accuse ISI of intimidation

    Bizarre 9 lemons from Tamil Nadu temple believed to cure infertility fetch Rs 2.36 lakh in auction snt

    Bizarre! 9 lemons from Tamil Nadu temple believed to cure infertility fetch Rs 2.36 lakh in auction

    Here is why Nirmala Sitharaman is NOT be contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 gcw

    Here's why Nirmala Sitharaman is NOT contesting Lok Sabha polls

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress drops Supriya Shrinate amid row over remarks on Kangana Ranaut gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress drops Supriya Shrinate amid row over remarks on Kangana Ranaut

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon