Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Demand for private aircraft, helicopters surges

As India gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a surge in demand for private jets and helicopters is anticipated, allowing political leaders to campaign more efficiently across the country. This surge is expected due to the limited timeframe for campaigning and the need to cover vast geographical areas

With just days to go before the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is announced by the Election Commission of India, political parties have already intensified their preparations. As political fervour rises, certain sectors of the economy are also experiencing a surge in activity. A recent report suggests a projected 40 per cent increase in the demand for private jets and helicopters during the peak of the election season, compared to the last Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: Decoding India's democratic fabric: A comprehensive guide to electoral system and election dynamics

Experts in the industry, as cited in a recent report by the news agency PTI, assert the validity of this claim. With a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats nationwide, this electoral cycle presents a significant opportunity for political parties and their leaders and workers, occurring only once every five years. Consequently, all stakeholders invest considerable efforts towards securing victory.

With the tenure of the current Lok Sabha ending in May, the impending Lok Sabha elections are expected to be announced within the next week or two. This leaves a narrow window of one to one-and-a-half months for campaigning across all 543 seats. To maximize their outreach within this limited timeframe, star campaigners often resort to utilizing private jets and helicopters. This enables them to conduct multiple rallies and public engagements in various locations swiftly.

Luxury at a Cost

While these luxury modes of transport offer convenience and efficiency, they come with a hefty price tag. Industry experts estimate that chartered private jets can cost between Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh per hour, while helicopter rentals may amount to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh per hour.

Increased Demand for Helicopters

The anticipated surge in demand during the election season is expected to be particularly pronounced for helicopters, surpassing that of private jets. Helicopters offer greater suitability for reaching remote rural areas, unlike fixed-wing jets that require specific infrastructure for takeoff and landing.

Preparedness of Aviation Companies

Aviation companies are gearing up to meet this surge in demand, anticipating a shortage of available aircraft during the election period. To address this, companies are expanding their fleets by leasing additional private jets and helicopters.