Lok Sabha Elections 2024 battle royal: 'Modi Ki Guarantee' vs Congress' 'Nyay' guarantees

As high-decibel campaigns kick off, promises and guarantees from various political parties will vie for attention. Here are the 10 pivotal issues expected to dominate discussions in the upcoming seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections 2024 starting April 19:

1. Modi Ki Guarantee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, filled with conviction regarding securing a third consecutive term, has introduced 'Modi Ki Guarantee' as the focal point of his campaign. Outlined on the PM's website, 'Modi Ki Guarantee' pledges to prioritize the development of youth, empowerment of women, welfare of farmers, and the upliftment of marginalized and vulnerable communities that have long been neglected. Additionally, the concept underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the comprehensive implementation of all welfare schemes. Expected to become the quintessential catchphrase of this election, it is poised to fuel intense debates and exchanges among political rivals.

2. Congress' Nyay Guarantees

The Congress party has regained some momentum, particularly evident in state elections in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, where its promises resonated with voters. Now, for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the party has unveiled its "Nyay" guarantees - five pledges aimed at delivering justice to various segments of society, including youth, farmers, women, laborers, and ensuring participatory justice.

These "Nyay" guarantees were prominently featured during the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" led by Rahul Gandhi, spanning from Manipur to Mumbai. It is anticipated that the Congress manifesto will revolve around these guarantees, shaping the party's campaign strategy. Whether this will lead to an electoral resurgence for the party remains to be seen, as only time will tell.

3. Unemployment and price rise

The INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, has been highlighting concerns regarding unemployment and the increasing prices of essential goods. They have consistently emphasized that the scarcity of jobs is the paramount issue, aiming to hold the government accountable on this front. In response, the BJP has defended itself by pointing to job creation and a rapidly expanding economy. As the election season progresses, expect to witness a sharpening of the debate surrounding these fundamental economic issues.

4. Abrogation of Article 370, CAA and Uniform Civil Code

These pledges have long been central to the BJP's promises to the electorate. The party has consistently highlighted its achievements in implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, the BJP-led government has enacted a uniform civil code law in Uttarakhand, laying the groundwork for its broader objective of implementing such legislation nationwide. The Modi government has portrayed these actions as evidence of its commitment to follow through on its promises. However, the opposition has criticized these moves, alleging they aim to sow division and impose uniformity. Expect the debate surrounding these issues to escalate in intensity as the election season progresses.

5. Ram Mandir

The BJP's January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya was met with immense fervor and enthusiasm. The significance of Prime Minister Modi leading the ceremony, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was not lost on observers. BJP leaders have attributed the realization of a centuries-old dream to the prime minister.

The sight of saffron flags adorning most parts of the Hindi-speaking belt to commemorate the occasion underscores its widespread impact. Even opposition figures acknowledge that the Ram temple has bolstered the BJP's standing in northern India. Analysts suggest that much of the BJP's confidence, aiming for at least 370 seats, is fueled by this 'Ram temple wave'.

6. Electoral bonds data

The Election Commission has released information regarding electoral bonds, prompting the Congress to call for a thorough investigation by the Supreme Court into the alleged corruption within the ruling BJP. The Congress has also urged for the freezing of BJP's bank accounts in connection with the electoral bonds scheme.

This issue has emerged as a significant concern just ahead of the elections, with the opposition swiftly capitalizing on it. However, its impact at the grassroots level remains uncertain. Nonetheless, it is expected to feature prominently in campaign discussions.

7. 'Amrit Kaal' versus 'Anyay Kaal'

During the upcoming election season, a recurring theme in campaigns is likely to be the BJP's emphasis on the Modi administration's promise of good governance, rapid economic growth, and a forward-looking vision.

In contrast, the Congress has labeled the Modi government's tenure of the past 10 years as a period of "injustice" characterized by issues such as unemployment, inflation, erosion of institutional autonomy, assaults on constitutional principles, and widening economic disparities.

While the opposition INDIA bloc is expected to underscore the government's perceived shortcomings, arguing that the last decade has been more about style than substance, the BJP is poised to counter with achievements such as navigating through the challenges of the pandemic, poverty reduction initiatives, the free ration scheme, and other welfare measures targeting the impoverished segments of society.

8. Farmer issues and legal guarantee of MSP

The ongoing farmers' agitation at the outskirts of Delhi, coinciding with the approaching elections, is poised to take center stage in the political discourse. Opposition parties contend that the agricultural community has been "let down" by the government and pledge to enshrine Minimum Support Price (MSP) as a legal guarantee if their coalition assumes power.

In response, BJP leaders have engaged in dialogue with farmer representatives to address their grievances, while also accusing certain agitators of having political motives. The government has highlighted the transformative impact of its PM-KISAN scheme, emphasizing its role in improving the livelihoods of farmers. As is customary in elections, issues pertaining to agriculture and the farming community are expected to feature prominently in discussions.

9. Clash of ideologies

This election represents a pivotal moment in what is often referred to as the "battle of ideologies" between the BJP and the Congress. Both parties will articulate their ideological frameworks to the electorate and urge them to make their choice accordingly.

10. Viksit Bharat vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed the nation's objective of attaining developed status, setting a target for achievement by 2047. The BJP's campaign is expected to be centered around this vision of a developed India, known as "Viksit Bharat", although opposition parties have dismissed it as mere rhetoric. Nonetheless, this vision is poised to remain a focal point throughout the campaign.