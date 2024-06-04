Asianet Newsable

Lok Sabha election results 2024 LIVE updates: Vote counting begins

Jun 4, 2024, 8:09 AM IST

Lok Sabha election results 2024 LIVE updates: latest news winners, trailing all you need to know AJR

As the nation awaits the official results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, attention is focused on whether the exit poll predictions will hold true. According to these polls, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is set to return to power with a significant majority. While the Opposition’s INDIA bloc has dismissed the exit poll results, the BJP remains confident of easily surpassing the majority mark and is already planning celebrations for their anticipated victory.

What did the exit polls predict?

Major exit polls have unanimously projected a resounding victory for the NDA, with the BJP expected to surpass its 2019 tally of 303 seats. The India-Today-My Axis poll and Today’s Chanakya forecast the NDA's total to exceed 400 seats. ABP-CVoter predicted the alliance would secure between 353 and 383 seats, while Jan Ki Baat estimated the ruling coalition might win between 362 and 392 seats.

8:09 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Postal ballot counting first

The counting of EVM votes will start after counting of postal ballots 

8:06 AM IST

Vote counting begins; can Opposition INDIA block PM Modi's hat-trick?

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections has commenced. This election witnessed the largest voter turnout in history, with the electoral fate of numerous leaders across the political spectrum hanging in the balance.

7:53 AM IST

BJP clinches Surat Lok Sabha seat before poll results

The Surat Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat stood out as the only seat where the result was determined even before the election took place. BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed, eliminating the need for any voting in this constituency.

7:49 AM IST

BJP and Congress aim to surpass previous records in Chhattisgarh

As Chhattisgarh prepares for the vote counting on Tuesday, all eyes are on whether the ruling BJP can improve its 2019 performance and completely overshadow the Congress, or if the Opposition party will manage to turn the tables on its saffron rival.

7:30 AM IST

Key BJP meet today

BJP Chief JP Nadda to chair a crucial party meeting today as Lok Sabha election results will be announced shortly.

7:13 AM IST

Raipur BJP to distribute 201 kg laddus to celebrate victory in LS polls

Encouraged by exit poll results predicting a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections, the Raipur unit of the ruling party has prepared 201 kilograms of laddus in 11 different varieties for their leaders and workers to celebrate their triumph.

7:00 AM IST

Congress's Bhupesh Baghel alleges mismatch in EVMs

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has raised concerns about discrepancies in the details of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Baghel alleged a mismatch between the EVM details provided in the Election Commission of India’s Randomisation Report and those recorded in Form 17C after polling concluded in his constituency.

6:42 AM IST

Uma Bharti says BJP-led NDA to get 450 Lok Sabha seats

BJP leader Uma Bharti said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win around 450 Lok Sabha seat.

6:26 AM IST

Security tightened at counting centers, strong room across India

With just hours remaining before the vote counting begins for the Lok Sabha elections in the world's largest democracy, security measures have been significantly increased nationwide.

