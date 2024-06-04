Lok Sabha election results 2024 LIVE updates: Vote counting begins

As the nation awaits the official results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, attention is focused on whether the exit poll predictions will hold true. According to these polls, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is set to return to power with a significant majority. While the Opposition’s INDIA bloc has dismissed the exit poll results, the BJP remains confident of easily surpassing the majority mark and is already planning celebrations for their anticipated victory.

What did the exit polls predict?

Major exit polls have unanimously projected a resounding victory for the NDA, with the BJP expected to surpass its 2019 tally of 303 seats. The India-Today-My Axis poll and Today’s Chanakya forecast the NDA's total to exceed 400 seats. ABP-CVoter predicted the alliance would secure between 353 and 383 seats, while Jan Ki Baat estimated the ruling coalition might win between 362 and 392 seats.