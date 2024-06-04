Lok Sabha election results 2024 LIVE updates: Vote counting begins

8:09 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Postal ballot counting first
The counting of EVM votes will start after counting of postal ballots
8:06 AM IST
Vote counting begins; can Opposition INDIA block PM Modi's hat-trick?
The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections has commenced. This election witnessed the largest voter turnout in history, with the electoral fate of numerous leaders across the political spectrum hanging in the balance.
7:53 AM IST
BJP clinches Surat Lok Sabha seat before poll results
The Surat Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat stood out as the only seat where the result was determined even before the election took place. BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed, eliminating the need for any voting in this constituency.
7:49 AM IST
BJP and Congress aim to surpass previous records in Chhattisgarh
As Chhattisgarh prepares for the vote counting on Tuesday, all eyes are on whether the ruling BJP can improve its 2019 performance and completely overshadow the Congress, or if the Opposition party will manage to turn the tables on its saffron rival.
7:30 AM IST
Key BJP meet today
BJP Chief JP Nadda to chair a crucial party meeting today as Lok Sabha election results will be announced shortly.
7:13 AM IST
Raipur BJP to distribute 201 kg laddus to celebrate victory in LS polls
Encouraged by exit poll results predicting a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections, the Raipur unit of the ruling party has prepared 201 kilograms of laddus in 11 different varieties for their leaders and workers to celebrate their triumph.
7:00 AM IST
Congress's Bhupesh Baghel alleges mismatch in EVMs
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has raised concerns about discrepancies in the details of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Baghel alleged a mismatch between the EVM details provided in the Election Commission of India’s Randomisation Report and those recorded in Form 17C after polling concluded in his constituency.
6:42 AM IST
Uma Bharti says BJP-led NDA to get 450 Lok Sabha seats
BJP leader Uma Bharti said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win around 450 Lok Sabha seat.
6:26 AM IST
Security tightened at counting centers, strong room across India
With just hours remaining before the vote counting begins for the Lok Sabha elections in the world's largest democracy, security measures have been significantly increased nationwide.
