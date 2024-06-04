Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress touches 100-mark in early trends, set for biggest tally since 2014

    The Congress is showing promising early leads in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with projections indicating over 100 seats. This marks their highest tally since the 2014 elections, a significant improvement from their previous performances of 44 seats in 2014 and 52 in 2019.

    The Congress is on course to win over 100 Lok Sabha seats - after winning just 44 in 2014 and 52 in the 2019 election. In 2009 the party - then heading the United Progressive Alliance - won 206 seats.

    The INDIA Bloc headed by the Congress, which was established in June of last year to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance, led by the BJP, from seeking a third term, was leading in 212 at 10 am.

    As counting got underway this morning (with postal ballots first), the ruling party swiftly exceeded the halfway point of 272 early leads, with the NDA ahead in 290 seats.

    The Congress, which was then led by Rahul Gandhi, was severely defeated in 2014 as a result of the much-discussed "Modi wave," losing 162 seats and about 9.3% of the vote. The Hindi heartland, a region of Hindi-speaking states extending from Gujarat and Rajasthan in the west to Bihar and Jharkhand in the east, and all the way down to Madhya Pradesh, emerged in the 2014 election. The BJP swept these states 10 years ago en route to winning 336 of the nation's 543 seats. On its own the saffron party won 282 seats.

    Five years on the BJP eked further ahead, winning 303 seats on its own and 353 with allies. The Hindi belt proved to be crucial in defeating the Congress's aspirations once more, as the party secured 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 39 in Bihar, and 28 in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, it won 77 seats from these states by sweeping through Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana.

    The BJP gained 238 seats from this area by adding the nine from Chhattisgarh and the eleven from Jharkhand. The Congress, this time contesting under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, slumped badly yet again, picking up just six seats on its own and seven with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

    Gandhi resigned from his position as Congress President after the defeat, and remained adamant that he would not reconsider his decision despite of wave of objections from Gandhi family loyalists.

