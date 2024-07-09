Laureate of St. Andrew: Modi Honored with Russia's Preeminent Civilian Award despite US Concerns

In his opening comments, Modi praised the India-Russia partnership for helping to prevent shortages of food, fuel, and fertilizer in India over the past few years. He also mentioned the recent bombing of a children's hospital in Ukraine by Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held structured discussions during the 22nd Annual Bilateral Summit, on July 9, in Moscow. Modi's second day in Russia started on a high note, as President Putin agreed to a direct request to release Indians who had been "misled" into military recruitment and were now serving on the front lines in Ukraine.

Later, Modi addressed the Indian community in Moscow, referring to Russia as India's "all-weather friend." He also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony and visited the Rosatom Pavilion before heading to the Kremlin for the summit with Putin.

In his opening comments, Modi praised the India-Russia partnership for helping to prevent shortages of food, fuel, and fertilizer in India over the past few years. He also mentioned the recent bombing of a children's hospital in Ukraine by Russia.

The ongoing summit has sparked criticism and concern from Ukraine and its key ally, the United States.

US Criticizes Modi's Moscow Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India was recently honored by President Biden during a state dinner, with White House officials highlighting the importance of U.S.-India relations, calling them "one of the most consequential relationships" for America.

However, Modi also underscored his strong relationship with "my friend Vladimir Putin" during his first visit to Russia since the Ukraine war began. Images from Moscow showing Modi warmly embracing the Russian president indicate that India intends to keep its close ties with Russia, despite the Biden administration's efforts to strengthen its relationship with India. This also suggests that Putin is not as isolated as the White House might have hoped.

Modi's visit to Moscow coincided with three days of NATO meetings in Washington, causing some concern in both Washington and Kyiv. When asked about the Modi-Putin meeting, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a press briefing, "We have directly expressed our concerns to India about their relationship with Russia."

Russian Ambassador Highlights Prospects of Modi's Russia Visit

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, stating, "We have warmly welcomed the Prime Minister to Russia." He mentioned numerous promising projects under discussion and implementation in various sectors, including oil and gas, defense, and culture. "In every sphere, we have significant potential for bilateral cooperation," Alipov told ANI.

The ambassador also expressed anticipation for Modi's participation in the upcoming BRICS summit and emphasized the importance of continuing the annual exchange of summits, a tradition spanning the last 20 years. "We are eagerly awaiting a high-level delegation from Russia to visit India," he added.

PM Modi Receives Russia's Highest Civilian Honor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Russia's highest civilian honor, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Order, established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great, honors Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and the patron saint of Russia. This prestigious award is given for exceptional civilian or military achievements.

