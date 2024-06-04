Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TMC candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay fights ex-collegue Tapas Roy

    LIVE Kolkata Uttar (North Kolkata) Election Results 2024: Sudip Bandyopadhyay seeks a third term against ex-TMC MLA Tapas Roy who joined the BJP earlier this year

    Kolkata Uttar West Bengal Lok sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Sudip Bandyopadhyay Tapas Roy ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:01 AM IST

    Uttar Kolkata Lok Sabha Constituency went to vote on the 1st of June which was the last phase of the 7 phase election process that started in the country from 19th of April. Counting starts today, 4th of June at 8 A.M.

    2024 Lok Sabha Elections

    Sudip Bandyopadhyay, 3 time MP from the same seat is fighting against dissenting ex-TMC MLA from Baranagar, Tapas Roy. Tapas Roy who won the Baranagar Vidhan Sabha seat in 2021 with a TMC ticket, joined the BJP earlier this year. Tapas Roy is contesting the Uttar Kolkata constituency in a BJP ticket this Lok Sabha Election. Pradip Bhattacharya is a INC candidate from the seat.

    Baranagar By-Election

    As a result, Baranagar went for a by election simultaneously alongside the general election on 1st June. Key candidates from the constituency are Sayantika Banerjee from the All India Trinomool Congress, Sajal Ghosh from BJP and Tanmoy Bhattacharya from CPI. 

    2019 Lok Sabha Elections

    In the 2019 elections, Sudip Bandyopadhyay triumphed over BJP's Rahul Sinha with a margin of 1.37 lakh votes, capturing nearly 50% of the total votes. A notable portion of the constituency's population comprises migrants from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other states, who have been residing in Kolkata for generations. These migrants are employed in various roles such as laborers, drivers, and rickshaw pullers, and play a crucial role in the local economy.

    Uttar Kolkata Constituency

    The Kolkata Uttar (Kolkata North) parliamentary constituency was established in 2008 based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission. The first Lok Sabha election in this constituency took place in 2009. During this election, Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the Trinamool Congress (AITC) defeated CPM's prominent candidate, Mohammad Salim. Bandyopadhyay secured 460,646 votes, while Salim received 351,368 votes. Following this defeat, Salim chose to contest from a different constituency.

    Kolkata Uttar includes seven assembly constituencies: Chaurangi, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala, and Cossipore-Belgachia. Since its inception, the AITC has consistently held this seat, with Sudip Bandyopadhyay being the sole Member of Parliament, having won every election since 2009.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 7:13 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    attingal kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidate V muraleedharan, adoor prakash, V Joy anr

    Attingal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP capture the seat through MoS V Muraleedharan?

    Kollam kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Mukesh NK Premachandran G Krishna kumar anr

    Kollam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can NK Premachandran hit a hat-trick this time?

    Patna-Bihar-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-live-winning-candidates AJR

    Patna Election Results 2024 LIVE: Its BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Congress's Anshul Avijit; check details

    Lucknow-Uttar Pradesh-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates AJR

    Lucknow Election Results 2024 LIVE: Key candidates to watch; all you need to know

    Kolkata Dakshin West Bengal Lok sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Mala Roy Debasree Chaudhuri

    Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mala Roy, Debasree Chaudhuri fight it out in this key seat

    Recent Stories

    attingal kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidate V muraleedharan, adoor prakash, V Joy anr

    Attingal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP capture the seat through MoS V Muraleedharan?

    Kollam kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Mukesh NK Premachandran G Krishna kumar anr

    Kollam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can NK Premachandran hit a hat-trick this time?

    Patna-Bihar-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-live-winning-candidates AJR

    Patna Election Results 2024 LIVE: Its BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Congress's Anshul Avijit; check details

    Lucknow-Uttar Pradesh-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates AJR

    Lucknow Election Results 2024 LIVE: Key candidates to watch; all you need to know

    Priyamani turns 40: Family connections to interest in psychology, 7 unknown facts RKK

    Priyamani turns 40: Family background to education, 7 unknown facts

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon