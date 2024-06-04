Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TMC candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay fights ex-collegue Tapas Roy

Uttar Kolkata Lok Sabha Constituency went to vote on the 1st of June which was the last phase of the 7 phase election process that started in the country from 19th of April. Counting starts today, 4th of June at 8 A.M.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, 3 time MP from the same seat is fighting against dissenting ex-TMC MLA from Baranagar, Tapas Roy. Tapas Roy who won the Baranagar Vidhan Sabha seat in 2021 with a TMC ticket, joined the BJP earlier this year. Tapas Roy is contesting the Uttar Kolkata constituency in a BJP ticket this Lok Sabha Election. Pradip Bhattacharya is a INC candidate from the seat.

Baranagar By-Election

As a result, Baranagar went for a by election simultaneously alongside the general election on 1st June. Key candidates from the constituency are Sayantika Banerjee from the All India Trinomool Congress, Sajal Ghosh from BJP and Tanmoy Bhattacharya from CPI.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2019 elections, Sudip Bandyopadhyay triumphed over BJP's Rahul Sinha with a margin of 1.37 lakh votes, capturing nearly 50% of the total votes. A notable portion of the constituency's population comprises migrants from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other states, who have been residing in Kolkata for generations. These migrants are employed in various roles such as laborers, drivers, and rickshaw pullers, and play a crucial role in the local economy.

Uttar Kolkata Constituency

The Kolkata Uttar (Kolkata North) parliamentary constituency was established in 2008 based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission. The first Lok Sabha election in this constituency took place in 2009. During this election, Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the Trinamool Congress (AITC) defeated CPM's prominent candidate, Mohammad Salim. Bandyopadhyay secured 460,646 votes, while Salim received 351,368 votes. Following this defeat, Salim chose to contest from a different constituency.

Kolkata Uttar includes seven assembly constituencies: Chaurangi, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala, and Cossipore-Belgachia. Since its inception, the AITC has consistently held this seat, with Sudip Bandyopadhyay being the sole Member of Parliament, having won every election since 2009.

