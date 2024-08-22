Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata horror: Resident doctors of AIIMS, RML Hospital & more call off 11-day strike after SC assurances

    Resident doctors at AIIMS, Delhi, RML Hospital and Indira Gandhi Hospital on Thursday called off their 11-day strike, which began in protest against the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: RDA, AIIMS call off 11-day strike after SC's assurance
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 4:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    Resident doctors at AIIMS, Delhi, RML Hospital and Indira Gandhi Hospital on Thursday called off their 11-day strike, which began in protest against the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata. The decision to end the strike came after the Supreme Court intervened, urging the doctors to return to work. The court assured the protesters that no punitive measures would be imposed upon their return.

    "We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court’s appeal and assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and safety for doctors . We commend the Court's action and call for adherence to its directives. Patient care remains our top priority," the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association said in a post on X.

    "In the interest of the nation and in the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country," wrote RDA, AIIMS in the statement released on X.

    Meanwhile, resident doctors' association of RML Hospital said in a statement that "given the Supreme Court's intervention and the progress made in addressing their demands", they would resume their duties from 8 am on Friday.

    Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH), New Delhi too followed suit in calling off the 11-day strike, adding, "We strongly urge the authorities to comply fully with the directives issued by the Supreme Court. Furthermore, we are grateful for the court's directive that no punitive action be taken against the protesting doctors. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us in our quest for justice."

    The suspension of the strike by resident doctors at AIIMS, Delhi, and RML Hospital follows the Supreme Court's suo motu cognizance of the case and the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    The nationwide protests were triggered by the assault and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. On August 12, resident doctors' associations initiated a nationwide protest, halting outpatient department (OPD) services, although emergency services continued as usual.

    The junior doctor's body was discovered on August 9 with severe injuries in the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case the following day.

    On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which commenced its investigation on August 14.

     

     

