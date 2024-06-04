Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TMC's Mahua Moitra trailing against BJP's Amrita Ray

LIVE Krishnanagar Election Results 2024: The primary candidates in the race are Mahua Moitra from the All India Trinamool Congress, Rajmata Smt. Amrita Roy from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and SM Sadi representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist)

On May 13th during the 4th phase of Election, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Constituency in West Bengal drew an impressive 80.65 percent of voters. Known as a political heavyweight, Krishnanagar holds significant sway in Indian politics. Its diverse demographics reflect its importance in West Bengal's political arena. Counting starts today, 4th of June at 8 A.M. The constituency encompasses seven Vidhan Sabha constituencies: Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar Uttar, and Krishnanagar Dakshin, spanning the entirety of Nadia district.

Update 8.52 A.M

Heavy weight candidate Mahua Moitra trailing against Rajmata Amrita Ray.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Popular MP, Mahua Moitra is representing the All India Trinomool Congress. BJP has fielded the Queen Mother of Krishnanagar, Rajmata Amrita Ray. It's her first time contesting any elections. She joined the BJP, this March in front of Subhendu Adhikary, leader of opposition in the state.

Voter Turnout 2024

Data from the Election Commission of India reveals that the Krishnanagar constituency saw an estimated voter turnout of 80.65% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This turnout shows a decline compared to previous years, with 84% in 2019, 85% in 2014, and 86% in 2009. The 2024 turnout is 3.09% lower than the turnout recorded in 2019.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

The 2019 General Assembly Elections in Krishnanagar was marked by a fiercely contested battle, with a notable 83.77% voter turnout. Mahua Moitra, representing the AITC, emerged victorious in this electoral showdown, securing a significant victory margin of 63,218 votes. Moitra garnered a total of 6,14,872 votes, triumphing over her closest rival, Kalyan Chaubey of the BJP, who received 5,51,654 votes.

Lok Sabha Elections 2014

In 2014, All India Trinamool Congress won the seat. Their candidate, popular late Bengali actor Tapas Paul won the seat. He defeated CPM's Shantanu Jha.

Latest Videos