Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TMC's Mahua Moitra trailing against BJP's Amrita Ray

    LIVE Krishnanagar Election Results 2024: The primary candidates in the race are Mahua Moitra from the All India Trinamool Congress, Rajmata Smt. Amrita Roy from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and SM Sadi representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist)

    Kolkata Krishnanagar West Bengal Lok sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Mahua Moitra Amrita Ray ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

    On May 13th during the 4th phase of Election, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Constituency in West Bengal drew an impressive 80.65 percent of voters. Known as a political heavyweight, Krishnanagar holds significant sway in Indian politics. Its diverse demographics reflect its importance in West Bengal's political arena. Counting starts today, 4th of June at 8 A.M. The constituency encompasses seven Vidhan Sabha constituencies: Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar Uttar, and Krishnanagar Dakshin, spanning the entirety of Nadia district.

    Update 8.52 A.M

    Heavy weight candidate Mahua Moitra trailing against Rajmata Amrita Ray.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Popular MP, Mahua Moitra is representing the All India Trinomool Congress. BJP has fielded the Queen Mother of Krishnanagar, Rajmata Amrita Ray. It's her first time contesting any elections. She joined the BJP, this March in front of Subhendu Adhikary, leader of opposition in the state. 

    Voter Turnout 2024

    Data from the Election Commission of India reveals that the Krishnanagar constituency saw an estimated voter turnout of 80.65% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This turnout shows a decline compared to previous years, with 84% in 2019, 85% in 2014, and 86% in 2009. The 2024 turnout is 3.09% lower than the turnout recorded in 2019.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019

    The 2019 General Assembly Elections in Krishnanagar was marked by a fiercely contested battle, with a notable 83.77% voter turnout. Mahua Moitra, representing the AITC, emerged victorious in this electoral showdown, securing a significant victory margin of 63,218 votes. Moitra garnered a total of 6,14,872 votes, triumphing over her closest rival, Kalyan Chaubey of the BJP, who received 5,51,654 votes.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2014

    In 2014, All India Trinamool Congress won the seat. Their candidate, popular late Bengali actor Tapas Paul won the seat. He defeated CPM's Shantanu Jha.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 9:09 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners seats political parties gcw

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

    Surat Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here's why BJP won this seat even before vote counting began gcw

    Surat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here's why BJP won this seat even before counting of votes began

    Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check full list of winners gcw

    Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check full list of winners

    Varanasi-Uttar-Pradesh-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates AJR

    Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: All eyes on hot seat as PM Modi eyes third straight win

    Malappuram kerala lok sabha election result 2024 winning candidate ET Mohammad Bashir V. Vaseef Dr. Abdul Salam anr

    Malappuram Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will CPI(M) increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners seats political parties gcw

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

    Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband spotted with 'Monkey Man' star RBA

    Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband spotted with 'Monkey Man' star

    Cristiano Ronaldo 'excited' after Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid; says it's his turn to see French star... osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo 'excited' after Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid; says it's his turn to see French star...

    Top 10 quotes by Gautam Gambhir that will inspire you osf

    Top 10 quotes by Gautam Gambhir that will inspire you

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No. 9 jersey for a year then switching to preferred choice osf

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon