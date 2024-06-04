Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Howrah Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Prasun Banerjee seeks third term in multi-polar contest

    LIVE Howrah Election Results 2024: Howrah is traditionally considered a very safe seat for the TMC. Will ex-footballer Prasun Banerjee get a third term or we will see an upset by Sabyasachi Chatterjee of CPI(M) or Rathin Chakravarty of BJP? Check it out here

    Howrah Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

    The Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency in West Bengal, known for its political significance, experienced a successful election on May 20th. The voter turnout was recorded at 70.85 percent. The counting to this key constituency starts today, 4th of June from 8 A.M. 

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    The Trinamool Congress' decision to nominate Prasun Bandopadhyay, a seasoned leader with a track record of winning the Howrah constituency in the past two Lok Sabha polls, underscores its stronghold in the region. However, this move has not been without its share of internal strife, as Mamata Banerjee, the TMC supremo, found herself at odds with her younger brother, Babun Banerjee, who expressed discontentment with the party's choice.

    Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), represented by Sabyasachi Chatterjee, has positioned itself as a significant contender in the electoral arena. Chatterjee, a prominent lawyer practicing at the Kolkata High Court, remains optimistic amidst waning support for the TMC, especially in light of recent controversies surrounding job scams. This sets the stage for a compelling electoral battle in the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency, with both TMC and CPI(M) vying for supremacy amidst shifting political dynamics.

    Voter Turnout

    Data from the Election Commission of India indicates that the Howrah constituency saw an estimated voter turnout of 71.73% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This marks a decrease from previous years, with turnouts recorded at 75% in both 2019 and 2014, and 74% in 2009. The 2024 turnout reflects a -3.08% change compared to the turnout in 2019.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019

    In the fiercely contested 2019 General Assembly Elections, Howrah constituency saw robust participation from voters, with a turnout reaching 74.78%. Prasun Banerjee, representing the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), clinched victory with an impressive margin of 1,03,695 votes, garnering a total of 5,76,711 votes. His closest rival, Rantidev Sengupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured 4,73,016 votes but fell short in the electoral battle. This outcome solidified Banerjee's position as the elected representative for the Howrah constituency, reaffirming the AITC's influence in the region's political landscape.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2014

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prasun Banerjee, representing the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party, emerged victorious in the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency by securing 488,461 votes. His closest competitor was Sridip Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) party. Banerjee's win was substantial, with a margin of victory amounting to 150,099 votes, solidifying his position as the chosen representative for the Howrah constituency.

