Kolkata hospital introduces first rooftop helipad to overcome traffic congestion in city

Kolkata: Desun Hospital in Kolkata has come up with an innovation and is set to unveil a rooftop helipad, enabling the swift transportation of critically ill patients to intensive care. This solution aims to bypass the city's notorious traffic congestion, ensuring timely medical attention for those in need.

The helipad, located on the rooftop of Desun's new annexe II building, has been under construction for nearly two years. This state-of-the-art facility will facilitate the landing of air ambulances, transporting patients from remote areas of Bengal and neighboring states to the hospital.

According to Desun director Shaoli Dutta, the new building will boast 450 beds, including 120 ICU beds. The hospital plans to transport patients from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and its Siliguri unit via air ambulance. A dummy run is scheduled for Friday, with a helicopter flying from the Behala Flying Club to the helipad.

This pioneering initiative is expected to significantly enhance emergency care in the region. As Dutta noted, "This will enable us to address emergency and critical cases faster. Previously, patients transported by air ambulance would land at the Kolkata airport and then be taken to our hospital by road. Our new helipad will streamline this process, allowing for quicker transfers and ultimately better patient care."

The medical community has largely welcomed this development. Prashant Sharma, chairman of ICC Healthcare wing and MD of Charnock Hospital, praised the move, saying, "Air ambulance can be a lifeline for many patients who can avail of this service. This is the first such service in east India, and I believe this is going to be a success."

Other hospital officials, including Peerless Hospital CEO Sudipta Mitra and Woodlands Hospital CEO Rupak Barua, also expressed support for the initiative. However, some have raised concerns about the logistical feasibility of the project, suggesting that it may be impractical and a potential "showpiece" investment.

