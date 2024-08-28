Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata horror: Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's membership revoked by IMA

    The Indian Medical Association said that its Bengal branch, as well as certain associations of doctors, have sought action against Sandip Ghosh.

    Kolkata horror: Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's membership revoked by IMA
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 6:44 PM IST

    The Indian Medical Association has suspended the membership of Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College. The medical body's disciplinary committee took notice of the rape and killing of a trainee physician at the hospital in Kolkata, which prompted the action.

    In its decision of suspension, the IMA mentioned the parents of the victim's "grievances against you (Dr. Sandip Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner." It added that Ghosh has been the target of legal action from both its Bengal section and certain medical associations.

    "The disciplinary committee of IMA HQs has unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of Indian Medical Association," the notification stated.

    “The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations’ of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole,” it said.  The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has “unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of the Indian Medical Association.”

    Following the August 9 rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh is under investigation. On August 12, days after the event, Sandip Ghosh announced his resignation as principal of RK Kar Medical College. But, soon after, he was appointed principal of another state-run medical college. The move raised eyebrows, with questions being raised over the haste in his reappointment.

    His appointment as principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital was revoked as protests continued over the rape and murder case. Ghosh is also being probed for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the state-run health facility.

