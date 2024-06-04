Ghatal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Star candidate Deepak Adhikary seeks third term
LIVE Ghatal Election Results 2024: TMC's star candidate Deepak Adhikary (Dev) seeks third term. Ghatal remains a battle ground as BJP has been vying and campaigning for the seat extensively
The Ghatal Lok Sabha Constituency in West Bengal is a significant political stronghold known for its considerable influence in Indian politics. The area boasts a diverse demography and remains a vital part of the state's political landscape. On May 25th, the constituency successfully conducted its election, during the 6th phase of election, achieving a voter turnout of 82.17 percent. Watch out this space for latest updates on Ghatal constituency.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
AITC's star candidate Actor-Politician Deepak Adhikary seeks a third term this election. His key opponent is BJP's Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya. As a Green promise to his constituency, Deepak Adhikary (Dev) pledged to plant trees equal to the number of votes he would get if he wins. His key opponent Hiranmoy embroiled in controversy regarding false affidavit regarding his educational degree the to Election Commission.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019
During the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Ghatal experienced a highly competitive race. The voter turnout that year was 82.70%. Adhikari Deepak (Dev) from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) emerged victorious, winning by a margin of 1,07,973 votes. He secured a total of 7,17,959 votes, defeating Bharati Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who garnered 6,09,986 votes.
Lok Sabha Elections 2014
In 2014, Deepak Adhikary won his first term from the seat defeating Communist Party of India's Santosh Rana. He secured a total of 6,85,696 votes against Santosh Rana's 4,24,805 votes.
