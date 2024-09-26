Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata: Alipore Court hands death sentence to man for rape-murder of 7-year-old girl

    The Alipore Court has sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Kolkata's Tiljala area. The verdict was pronounced by a special POCSO court on Thursday, bringing closure to the 11-year-old case. The incident, which occurred in March 2023, sent shockwaves through the city and sparked outrage. The court termed the crime as 'rarest of rare'.

    First Published Sep 26, 2024

    The Alipore Court has sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Kolkata's Tiljala area. The verdict was pronounced by a special POCSO court on Thursday, bringing closure to the 11-year-old case. The incident, which occurred in March 2023, sent shockwaves through the city and sparked outrage. The child was at home and had gone downstairs to dispose of garbage when the accused abducted her. Her body was later found in another flat in the same building. The court termed the crime as 'rarest of rare'.

    Allegations of Police Inaction
    The family members of the victim alleged that the police did not take the matter seriously when they initially reported the incident. However, the police swung into action later and arrested the accused. The investigation revealed that the accused had abducted the child while she was returning home after disposing of garbage. He then took her to his flat and sexually assaulted her before killing her to prevent her from reporting the crime. The court observed that the child was only seven years old and had no way to defend herself.

    Verdict in Light of RG Kar Incident
    The verdict comes at a time when there is a growing demand for justice in the RG Kar Medical College case, where a doctor was allegedly raped and murdered. The death sentence in the Tiljala case has given hope for stringent punishment in the RG Kar case as well.

