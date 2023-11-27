Khalistanis heckle Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu during Gurpurab celebrations in US (WATCH)

Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, encountered disruptions from pro-Khalistan supporters during a Gurpurab celebration at the Hicksville Gurdwara in Long Island, New York

The Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, faced disruptions from pro-Khalistan supporters during an event at the Hicksville Gurdwara in Long Island, New York. Sandhu was participating in the Gurpurab celebrations at Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island, joining the local Sangat.

During the event, Ambassador Sandhu highlighted Guru Nanak's enduring message of unity, togetherness, and equality. He partook in the langar and sought blessings for all attendees.

However, pro-Khalistan activists attempted to heckle the Indian Ambassador, accusing him of involvement in the alleged assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. They also levelled accusations of orchestrating a "failed plot" to assassinate Gurpatwant Pannu, the leader of the banned Sikhs For Justice outfit.

Disruption by Khalistani Elements at Toronto Kalibari in Mississauga

Individuals associated with the Khalistani separatist-terrorist movement caused disturbance outside the Kalibari temple in Mississauga, Canada, also known as Toronto Kalibari. A disorderly group, comprising approximately a dozen Khalistani supporters, waved Khalistani flags and chanted slogans against the Indian government.

It is noteworthy that this incident marks the second time that Khalistani elements have targeted worshippers and the authorities of the Ontario Kalibari temple. In a previous occurrence in April, concerns were raised by Kalibari authorities about a theft attempt at the temple. However, suspicions arose that the primary motive was to undermine the morale of the Hindu community residing there and intimidate frequent visitors.

The so-called 'protesters' also voiced demands for justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the terrorist who was fatally shot in Surrey, Canada, in June. Tensions between Canada and India escalated in September after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of "potential" involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020, rejecting Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated."

Following the allegations, both countries expelled each other's diplomats, and India initially suspended visa services to Canada, later easing restrictions for a select group a month later. Recently, India resumed issuing electronic visas for Canadian nationals.