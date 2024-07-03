BREAKING: Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh granted 4-day parole, to take oath as MP on July 5

In a significant development, Amritpal Singh, a controversial pro-Khalistan leader and newly elected Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, is slated to take oath as an MP on July 5.

In a significant development, Amritpal Singh, a controversial pro-Khalistan leader and newly elected Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, is slated to take oath as an MP on July 5. Despite being detained under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh jail in Assam, Amritpal Singh has been granted a four-day parole starting July 5, under specific conditions.

The decision was confirmed by Independent MP Sarbhjeet Singh Khalsa from Faridkot, Punjab, who disclosed that Amritpal Singh's oath-taking ceremony will be administered in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber. This confirmation follows a series of approvals from state and central agencies, clearing the way for Amritpal Singh's temporary release to attend the oath-taking.

Amritpal Singh's legal advisor, Imaan Singh Khara, explained that the plea for parole was initiated on June 9 through the Punjab government, pursuant to NSA's Section 15, which allows temporary release under specified conditions. The Punjab government forwarded the request to the Lok Sabha Speaker, who subsequently facilitated the necessary arrangements.

Sources within the Punjab government indicated that Amritpal Singh is likely to be airlifted from Dibrugarh to Delhi for the ceremony, emphasizing the coordinated efforts to enable his participation despite legal constraints.

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal defeated Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira by 1.97 lakh votes to win the Khadoor Sahib seat in the recent Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The development comes amid similar permissions granted to other detained MPs across the country, including Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, highlighting the legal and procedural accommodations made to facilitate parliamentary duties for incarcerated individuals.

