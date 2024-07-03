Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh granted 4-day parole, to take oath as MP on July 5

    In a significant development, Amritpal Singh, a controversial pro-Khalistan leader and newly elected Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, is slated to take oath as an MP on July 5.

    Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh granted 4-day parole, to take oath as MP on July 5 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

    In a significant development, Amritpal Singh, a controversial pro-Khalistan leader and newly elected Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, is slated to take oath as an MP on July 5. Despite being detained under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh jail in Assam, Amritpal Singh has been granted a four-day parole starting July 5, under specific conditions.

    The decision was confirmed by Independent MP Sarbhjeet Singh Khalsa from Faridkot, Punjab, who disclosed that Amritpal Singh's oath-taking ceremony will be administered in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber. This confirmation follows a series of approvals from state and central agencies, clearing the way for Amritpal Singh's temporary release to attend the oath-taking.

    Amritpal Singh's legal advisor, Imaan Singh Khara, explained that the plea for parole was initiated on June 9 through the Punjab government, pursuant to NSA's Section 15, which allows temporary release under specified conditions. The Punjab government forwarded the request to the Lok Sabha Speaker, who subsequently facilitated the necessary arrangements.

    Sources within the Punjab government indicated that Amritpal Singh is likely to be airlifted from Dibrugarh to Delhi for the ceremony, emphasizing the coordinated efforts to enable his participation despite legal constraints.

    Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal defeated Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira by 1.97 lakh votes to win the Khadoor Sahib seat in the recent Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

    The development comes amid similar permissions granted to other detained MPs across the country, including Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, highlighting the legal and procedural accommodations made to facilitate parliamentary duties for incarcerated individuals.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 4:22 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Please convey words of sympathy and support...' Russian President Vladimir Putin extend condolences over Hathras stampede gcw

    'Please convey words of sympathy and support...' Russian President expresses condolences over Hathras stampede

    In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi announces decrease in Manipur violence, schools back in session AJR

    In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi announces decrease in Manipur violence, schools back in session

    BIZARRE Tamil Nadu woman makes 'Mutton Keema cake'; netizens aren't happy (WATCH) gcw

    BIZARRE! Tamil Nadu woman makes 'Mutton Keema cake'; netizens aren't happy (WATCH)

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha address prompts Opposition walkout, draws Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique AJR

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha address prompts Opposition walkout, draws Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique

    Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July third week announces forest minister vkp

    Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July 3rd week, announces forest minister

    Recent Stories

    Please convey words of sympathy and support...' Russian President Vladimir Putin extend condolences over Hathras stampede gcw

    'Please convey words of sympathy and support...' Russian President expresses condolences over Hathras stampede

    A look at Nita Ambani's favourite Lakkha Buti saree RKK

    A look at Nita Ambani's favourite Lakkha Buti saree

    In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi announces decrease in Manipur violence, schools back in session AJR

    In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi announces decrease in Manipur violence, schools back in session

    Milestone alert! Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to clinch top spot in ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings snt

    Milestone alert! Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to clinch top spot in ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings

    Caught on camera: 2 wounded in terror stabbing at Israel's Karmiel mall, suspected terrorist shot dead (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: 2 wounded in terror stabbing at Israel's Karmiel mall, suspected terrorist shot dead (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon